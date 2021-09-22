checkAd

Infosys to Develop Quantum Computing Capabilities on AWS

Infosys Cobalt and Amazon Braket will enable businesses to begin exploring the potential of quantum computing

BENGALURU, India, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to develop quantum computing capabilities and use cases. Infosys will use Amazon Braket to explore and build multiple use cases in quantum computing as part of Infosys Cobalt cloud offerings. Amazon Braket is a fully managed quantum computing service that helps scientists and developers get started with the technology and accelerate research and discovery.

Infosys will look to build, test, and evaluate quantum applications on circuit simulators and quantum hardware technologies using Amazon Braket. This will enable researchers and developers to experiment and study complex computational problems as quantum technologies continue to evolve. Enterprises will get access to use cases for rapid experimentation and can explore how quantum computing can potentially help them in the future in a variety of areas, assess new ideas and plan adoption strategies to drive innovation. The use of Amazon Braket by Infosys aims at getting businesses ready for a future where quantum computers will impact business.

The Infosys Center for Emerging Technology Solutions (iCETS), which focuses on the incubation of next-generation services and offerings, is using Amazon Braket to develop quantum computing use cases in vehicle route optimization, fraud detection, and more. Infosys is also exploring partnership opportunities with startups in the quantum computing space through the Infosys Innovation Network (IIN). This collaboration further bolsters Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions, and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey. It offers 14,000 cloud assets and over 200 industry cloud solution blueprints.

Ravi Kumar S, President, Infosys, said, "Infosys continues to be at the forefront of exploring and bringing new technologies to clients. Through our use of AWS in this space, we are bringing together the power of Amazon Braket and Infosys Cobalt to help enterprises build quantum computing capabilities and use cases to accelerate their cloud-powered transformation. We are exploring a variety of use cases from the logistics, finance, energy, and telecom sectors that can help clients evaluate future benefits and value that quantum computing could bring to their business. Enterprises can look forward to solving their various complex computational challenges with Infosys Cobalt and Amazon Braket."

