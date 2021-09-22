checkAd

DGAP-News Rentschler Biopharma donates 50,000 Euros to support construction of the Albert Einstein Discovery Center in Ulm

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
22.09.2021, 13:00  |  27   |   |   

DGAP-News: Rentschler Biopharma SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Rentschler Biopharma donates 50,000 Euros to support construction of the Albert Einstein Discovery Center in Ulm

22.09.2021 / 13:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Rentschler Biopharma donates 50,000 Euros to support construction of the Albert Einstein Discovery Center in Ulm

Laupheim and Ulm, Germany, September 22, 2021 - Rentschler Biopharma SE, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biopharmaceuticals, is donating 50,000 Euros to support the creation of the Albert Einstein Discovery Center. Dr. Frank Mathias, CEO of Rentschler Biopharma SE; Alexander Dettmer, CFO; and Dr. Christian Schetter, CSO, presented a check to Dr. Nancy Hecker-Denschlag, Chairwoman of the Albert Einstein Discovery Center Ulm e.V. on September 15, 2021. The discovery and activity center is intended to make the physicist's legacy not only understandable but tangible to the public. It is located in Ulm, Einstein's birthplace and today the scientific center of the region, and only a few kilometers away from Rentschler Biopharma's headquarters in Laupheim.

"There are several aspects we share with Albert Einstein," said Dr. Frank Mathias, CEO of Rentschler Biopharma, summarizing the reasons for the Company's commitment. "As a leading biopharmaceutical company, the promotion of science is one of our core responsibilities. Innovation and groundbreaking research are not possible unless we provide curious and motivated people the opportunity to immerse themselves in the complex world of science. The construction of the Albert Einstein Discovery Center, therefore, is an excellent occasion to create educational opportunities in our region. From a historical perspective, there also are parallels. Our roots as a Laupheim-based pharmacy in 1872 coincide with the time of Einstein's birth, and our founding as a pharmaceutical manufacturer in 1927 took place around the time he was active as a professor, lecturer, and researcher in Germany. We emerged from the same era, and the pioneering spirit of Albert Einstein strongly resonates with us still today. Therefore, we want to carry these values into the world, beyond our company. We are honored to be part of this exciting project and would like to motivate others to help bring it to life."

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Rentschler Biopharma donates 50,000 Euros to support construction of the Albert Einstein Discovery Center in Ulm DGAP-News: Rentschler Biopharma SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Rentschler Biopharma donates 50,000 Euros to support construction of the Albert Einstein Discovery Center in Ulm 22.09.2021 / 13:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Virtuelle Roadshow / Webkonferenz am 28. September 2021
DGAP-News: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Rekordergebnis und Rekordumsatz; sehr attraktives Marktumfeld für ...
DGAP-News: Datametrex AI erhält Aufträge im Wert von 900.000 CAD für den Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: PureGRAPH(R)-Produktpalette um EVA-Träger und kundenspezifische Optionen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Babbel Group AG: Babbel Group hat gemeinsam mit ihren Aktionären beschlossen, den geplanten ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: GSW Immobilien AG; Bieter: Vonovia SE
DGAP-News: ABOUT YOU Holding AG: Die ABOUT YOU Fashion Week erreicht über 1 Milliarde Medienkontakte
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE: Further increased focus on organic growth - No negative impact from ...
DGAP-News: Burcon Announces Board Change and Provides Business Update
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I gibt erfolgreichen Abschluss des Zusammenschlusses mit ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum zweiten Quartal und ersten Halbjahr 2021 - Umsatz und ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA gibt zum Kapitalmarkttag 2021 einen detaillierten Einblick in die forcierten ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Virtuelle Roadshow / Webkonferenz am 28. September 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Strong growth in 2022
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Wachstum beschleunigt sich im Jahr 2022
DGAP-News: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Rekordergebnis und Rekordumsatz; sehr attraktives Marktumfeld für ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief's Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Reports Data Published in Peer ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement