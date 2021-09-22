Rentschler Biopharma donates 50,000 Euros to support construction of the Albert Einstein Discovery Center in Ulm

Laupheim and Ulm, Germany, September 22, 2021 - Rentschler Biopharma SE, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biopharmaceuticals, is donating 50,000 Euros to support the creation of the Albert Einstein Discovery Center. Dr. Frank Mathias, CEO of Rentschler Biopharma SE; Alexander Dettmer, CFO; and Dr. Christian Schetter, CSO, presented a check to Dr. Nancy Hecker-Denschlag, Chairwoman of the Albert Einstein Discovery Center Ulm e.V. on September 15, 2021. The discovery and activity center is intended to make the physicist's legacy not only understandable but tangible to the public. It is located in Ulm, Einstein's birthplace and today the scientific center of the region, and only a few kilometers away from Rentschler Biopharma's headquarters in Laupheim.



"There are several aspects we share with Albert Einstein," said Dr. Frank Mathias, CEO of Rentschler Biopharma, summarizing the reasons for the Company's commitment. "As a leading biopharmaceutical company, the promotion of science is one of our core responsibilities. Innovation and groundbreaking research are not possible unless we provide curious and motivated people the opportunity to immerse themselves in the complex world of science. The construction of the Albert Einstein Discovery Center, therefore, is an excellent occasion to create educational opportunities in our region. From a historical perspective, there also are parallels. Our roots as a Laupheim-based pharmacy in 1872 coincide with the time of Einstein's birth, and our founding as a pharmaceutical manufacturer in 1927 took place around the time he was active as a professor, lecturer, and researcher in Germany. We emerged from the same era, and the pioneering spirit of Albert Einstein strongly resonates with us still today. Therefore, we want to carry these values into the world, beyond our company. We are honored to be part of this exciting project and would like to motivate others to help bring it to life."

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3