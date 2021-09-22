checkAd

ProntoForms Deployed for 600 Frontline Workers at Fortune 500 Construction Organization

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.09.2021, 13:00  |  22   |   |   

ProntoForms digitizes inspections and preventative maintenance in their mining and transportation sectors

OTTAWA, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProntoForms Corporation (TSXV: PFM), the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise, announced today a Fortune 500 global construction organization deployed the ProntoForms solution to 600+ technicians for inspections and preventative maintenance to support their digital transformation journey.

The multi-billion-dollar Fortune 500 construction organization maintains large construction and engineering assets across industries—including mining, transportation, oil & gas, manufacturing, and utilities. Furthermore, there is potential for broader use cases across the organization—including OSHA compliance, safety, and analytics. They could also expand to include features like ProntoForms Teamwork and app-to-app integration with Salesforce.

Optimizing Asset Performance and Longevity

The organization was looking to achieve digital transformation within the field by modernizing the workflow process and eliminating the need for paper. Adoption was also critical with a technician force that was accustomed to manual processes and paper. Implementing ProntoForms has allowed the organization to have a complete asset management program with resulting downtime reduction, rich data collection, and asset lifecycle tracking.

ProntoForms’ easy-to-use forms and form builder was a huge draw for the organization by allowing them to reduce 2000 forms to 40 adaptive forms that can be used offline. Camera-to-text (OCR) was also a critical patented feature as the organization previously did not have historical asset data. Using OCR to capture barcodes, serial numbers, and model numbers allows the organization to track the asset lifecycle that previously cost them millions of dollars.

Building on Core Use Cases in Construction

“We see great potential with this enterprise construction organization; they represent the core use cases and business outcomes that ProntoForms excels at. The organization is a world leader at what they do and we will help them do it better,” said Alvaro Pombo, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ProntoForms. “Empowering enterprise organizations to achieve digital transformation and improve efficiency is central to what ProntoForms does. Combine that with our ease of use and rapid onboarding and it creates a powerful platform.”

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ProntoForms Deployed for 600 Frontline Workers at Fortune 500 Construction Organization ProntoForms digitizes inspections and preventative maintenance in their mining and transportation sectorsOTTAWA, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ProntoForms Corporation (TSXV: PFM), the global leader in field-focused low-code application …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ME2C Environmental Announces a New License Agreement of its Patented Technology with a Midwest ...
New Data Highlights NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health Safety Over H-Coil TMS
Herborium Group progresses with Distribution Agreements for AcnEase and its Cosmeceuticals to take ...
Longboard Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on ...
Hofseth Biocare ASA: HBC ONBOARDS EX-NOVARTIS AND EX-PFIZER SENIOR REGULATORY AFFAIRS PROFESSIONAL, DR ZUBAIR HUSSAIN
GreenBox POS Selects Miami as Headquarters for its Stablecoin Spin-off, Coyni
Longeveron Announces Dr. Jorge Ruiz as Speaker for Roundtable Discussion & Presentation at 2021 ...
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Provides Highlights of Shareholder Update Call from September 20, 2021
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Secures Purchase Renewal Agreement with Circle K Stores, Inc.
Oma Savings Bank Plc: Manager's Transactions (Rissanen)
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
CHMP Recommends VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for Approval in the European Union as a Treatment ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...