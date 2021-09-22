ProntoForms Deployed for 600 Frontline Workers at Fortune 500 Construction Organization

The multi-billion-dollar Fortune 500 construction organization maintains large construction and engineering assets across industries—including mining, transportation, oil & gas, manufacturing, and utilities. Furthermore, there is potential for broader use cases across the organization—including OSHA compliance, safety, and analytics. They could also expand to include features like ProntoForms Teamwork and app-to-app integration with Salesforce.

OTTAWA, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProntoForms Corporation (TSXV: PFM), the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise, announced today a Fortune 500 global construction organization deployed the ProntoForms solution to 600+ technicians for inspections and preventative maintenance to support their digital transformation journey.

Optimizing Asset Performance and Longevity

The organization was looking to achieve digital transformation within the field by modernizing the workflow process and eliminating the need for paper. Adoption was also critical with a technician force that was accustomed to manual processes and paper. Implementing ProntoForms has allowed the organization to have a complete asset management program with resulting downtime reduction, rich data collection, and asset lifecycle tracking.

ProntoForms’ easy-to-use forms and form builder was a huge draw for the organization by allowing them to reduce 2000 forms to 40 adaptive forms that can be used offline. Camera-to-text (OCR) was also a critical patented feature as the organization previously did not have historical asset data. Using OCR to capture barcodes, serial numbers, and model numbers allows the organization to track the asset lifecycle that previously cost them millions of dollars.

Building on Core Use Cases in Construction

“We see great potential with this enterprise construction organization; they represent the core use cases and business outcomes that ProntoForms excels at. The organization is a world leader at what they do and we will help them do it better,” said Alvaro Pombo, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ProntoForms. “Empowering enterprise organizations to achieve digital transformation and improve efficiency is central to what ProntoForms does. Combine that with our ease of use and rapid onboarding and it creates a powerful platform.”