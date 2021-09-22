checkAd

Senate Bill Decriminalizing Psychedelics Could Help Reverse Some 'War on Drugs' Impacts

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
22.09.2021, 14:50  |  27   |   |   

FN Media Group Presents Microsmallcap.com Market Commentary

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global need for effective mental health treatment has led to the growing push for the legalization of psychedelic therapies, pushing the market into the mainstream. Last week, Michigan Senator Jeff Irwin introduced legislation that would decriminalize the use of mescaline and psilocybin. If passed, Senate Bill 631 would allow the possession, cultivation, and delivery of mescaline and psilocybin. In addition, the bill will allow practitioners to charge for counseling and spiritual guidance if they use an entheogenic plant or fungus. This legislation coupled with the growing body of research that proves the effectiveness of psychedelics against mental health conditions is among the reasons pushing the psychedelic market towards $69 billion by 2026 . As this happens, companies like Tryp Therapeutics (CSE:TRYP) (OTCQB:TRYPF), Cybin Inc. (NEO:CYBN), Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS), PhamaTher (OTCQB:PHRRF) (CSE:PHRM), and Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) (NEO:MMED) are pushing R&D efforts to develop and test psychedelic therapies for different health conditions. 

Tryp Therapeutics (CSE:TRYP) (OTCQB:TRYPF) has submitted an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to evaluate its clinical candidate TRP-8802 in a Phase 2a clinical study for the treatment of eating disorders.

The pharmaceutical company, which develops psilocybin-based compounds for conditions with unmet medical needs, submitted the application weeks after the company completed psychotherapy training for the upcoming Phase 2a trial. The Phase 2a trial, which is being conducted at the University of Florida with Jennifer Miller, M.D, will evaluate Tryp's oral formulation of synthetic psilocybin in combination with psychotherapy.

Tryp's IND application has details on the safety of the drug product, the study protocol, informed consent information for patients, and additional information. The Phase 2a study expects to enroll ten patients with a variety of overeating disorders including binge eating disorder, hypothalamic obesity, and Prader-Willi syndrome. The company expects that the psilocybin oral formulation will increase neuroplasticity and therefore, help create healthy neural patterns of hunger and eating.

Seite 1 von 4


Tryp Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: Vervielfachungschance_ChroMedX

Diskussion: Nexoptic Technology – Bahnbrechende Entwicklung in der Linsentechnologie?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Senate Bill Decriminalizing Psychedelics Could Help Reverse Some 'War on Drugs' Impacts FN Media Group Presents Microsmallcap.com Market Commentary NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The global need for effective mental health treatment has led to the growing push for the legalization of psychedelic therapies, pushing the market …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Over 150 industry leaders and organizations call for decisive government action to enable full ...
Plant-Based Protein Food Companies Not Only Targeting Vegans, but Meat-Eaters Too
Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market worth $11,519 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
The Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.13% and will reach ...
Global Pain Management Therapeutics Market Revenue to Hit US$ 81.9 Billion by 2026 - Zion Market ...
Increasing Incidences of Cardiac Arrhythmias Raising Demand for Electrophysiology Medical Devices
Cultural Exchange Forum "Night of Guoyuan" Held in New York to Celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival
Bioinformatics Market worth $21.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
GitKraken Acquires BigBrassBand, Creator of Git Integration for Jira
Amicrobe, Inc. announces kilogram-scale GMP manufacturing of Amicidins - synthetic proteins to ...
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
New Cancer Therapies Continue to Develop and Give Hope in Rapidly Improving Oncology Space
Byondis ESMO Late-Breaking Presentation Confirms ADC [Vic-] Trastuzumab Duocarmazine (SYD985) ...
Romeo Doge is All set to Unleash its Potential to Global Markets By using its Unique Investment ...
Plug and Play to collaborate on innovation in Artificial Intelligence with INTEMA by MTS AI
Over 150 industry leaders and organizations call for decisive government action to enable full ...
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.09.21MEGA-NEWS: Fette ÜBERNAHME-NEWS im Kliniksektor!
Tenbagger Report | Kommentare
Anzeige
21.09.21Höhenflug geht weiter: VOLLTREFFER: Zur richtigen Zeit im richtigen Markt! Eine Top-News jagt die nächste! Aktie nicht zu bremsen!
biotechradar | Kommentare
Anzeige
20.09.21NEUE FAHRSTUHL-AKTIE: Nach ÜBERNAHME-NEWS besteht JETZT riesiges Kurspotenzial von bis zu +2.073 %
Tenbagger Report | Kommentare
Anzeige
14.09.21Groteske Unterbewertung: Einmalige Kaufchance mit Tenbagger-Potenzial!
Tenbagger Report | Kommentare
Anzeige
14.09.21Heilen & Profitieren: Vielversprechende Medikamente gegen Volkskrankheit DEPRESSION! Ein Mega-Markt für Anleger!
biotechradar | Kommentare
Anzeige
13.09.21Groteske Unterbewertung: Einmalige Kaufchance mit Tenbagger-Potenzial!
Tenbagger Report | Kommentare
Anzeige
10.09.21Shroom-Boom: Einmalige Kaufchance mit Tenbagger-Potenzial!
Tenbagger Report | Kommentare
Anzeige
09.09.21Groteske Unterbewertung: Explosives Wachstum bei Psychedelika-Aktien - Kaufen Sie jetzt diese Aktie!
Tenbagger Report | Kommentare
Anzeige
08.09.21Groteske Unterbewertung: Kaufen Sie JETZT diese bahnbrechende PSYCHEDELIKA-AKTIE!
Tenbagger Report | Kommentare
Anzeige
07.09.21Top-News am laufenden Band: Psychedelika-Sensation! Diese neue Firma mischt den Markt so richtig auf! Depot-Gewinne voraus!
biotechradar | Kommentare
Anzeige