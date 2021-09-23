checkAd

KBC Group KBC Mobile named best mobile banking app worldwide by independent international research agency, Sia Partners.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.09.2021, 07:00  |  30   |   |   

Press release

Brussels, 23 September 2021 – 7.00 a.m. CEST

KBC Mobile named best mobile banking app worldwide by independent international research agency, Sia Partners.

KBC Mobile tops world ranking exactly 10 years after being launched.

In a comparative study1, independent international research agency, Sia Partners, has crowned KBC Mobile best mobile banking app in the world.

KBC has always been among the front runners in the annual Sia survey in previous years, but ended up taking the top spot this year. This recognition is all the more important for KBC, because Sia has systematically expanded the scope of its survey in recent years. In the current survey, Sia examined no fewer than 135 banks from 17 different countries around the world, enabling the study to provide an excellent picture of the current mobile banking market and the trends that are emerging.

Sia highlights various factors in its analysis of KBC Mobile, including the remarkably large number of additional third-party services, the simulation tools, full online capabilities for many types of transactions, the excellent and hassle-free user experience, connectivity (e.g., wearables, itsme, cash withdrawals at ATMs, etc.), the possibilities to interact with KBC's other physical and digital distribution channels and the central role of Kate - KBC's digital personal assistant.

Sia's conclusion is clear: ‘KBC Mobile is a perfect and efficient banking app for everyday needs and one of the most innovative with some interesting extras. The app surprises customers with the wide range of functionalities and the virtual assistance by Kate.'

Incidentally, the Sia report is not the only one that considers KBC to be the reference in the field of digitalisation. In a recent report, for instance, Deloitte put Kate at the top of an analysis2 of digital assistants, and last week TechPulse magazine named Kate 'Best Customer Case 2021'.

Johan Thijs, KBC Group CEO, regards this top ranking as a fitting acknowledgement of all the hard work put in over the past few years: 'KBC Mobile's top worldwide position in the Sia rankings is clear recognition of 10 years of innovation, development and – in particular – carefully listening to our customers. For me, this recognition applies not just to Belgium, but also to the mobile apps we offer our customers in all our core markets. Our Pearl+ business culture ensures we continuously inspire each other in all KBC group countries to launch, realise and adopt new ideas that are a 'perfect fit' with local customer expectations. The Digital First approach we launched a year ago as the core of our strategy is clearly paying off in this regard and demonstrates the innovative strength we can harness as a group.'

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KBC Group KBC Mobile named best mobile banking app worldwide by independent international research agency, Sia Partners. Press release Brussels, 23 September 2021 – 7.00 a.m. CEST KBC Mobile named best mobile banking app worldwide by independent international research agency, Sia Partners. KBC Mobile tops world ranking exactly 10 years after being launched. In a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hofseth Biocare ASA: HBC ONBOARDS EX-NOVARTIS AND EX-PFIZER SENIOR REGULATORY AFFAIRS PROFESSIONAL, DR ZUBAIR HUSSAIN
Siemens and Zscaler Partner on Integrated Zero Trust Security Solutions for OT/IT
Net Asset Value(s)
Four teams make the cut for finals of Pinduoduo’s Smart Agriculture Competition
Correction: Form 8.3 - National Express Group PLC
Comment on news
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - John Laing Group plc
Enovix Achieves Major Milestones: U.S.-Based Factory Produces First Battery Cells Off Its Automated Manufacturing Line and Ships ...
iMedia Signs Agreement to Acquire 123tv, the Leading Auction-Driven TV Retailer in Germany
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...