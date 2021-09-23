Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: Enpal secures €345 million debt funding from Blackrock, Pricoa Private Capital, UniCredit and other institutional investors

Frankfurt am Main, 23. September 2021 - Heliad's portfolio company, Enpal GmbH, secures debt commitments in the amount of €275 million from Blackrock, Pricoa Private Capital, as well as UniCredit. In addition, the company received mezzanine funding in the amount of €70 million from another institutional investor. As a result, the total funding received by Enpal so far accumulates to over €500 million. The transaction was advised by ING and IDCM.

"We are pleased that our close partnerships with ING and IDCM have been further strengthened through this advisory mandate. This cooperation will help us to install significantly more solar and energy storage systems even faster. In doing so, we will achieve our ambitious goal of installing one million solar systems by the end of the decade and thus become the largest green energy platform in Europe," emphasizes Mario Kohle, CEO and founder of Enpal.

"The commitment of an additional €350 million enables us to pursue our vision of providing green, affordable energy to everyone and will accelerate our growth" highlights co-founder Viktor Wingert, and Gregor Burkart, head of refinancing at Enpal, adds: "We are humbled and very excited to partner with some of the most prominent names both within commercial banking as well as within the institutional investor space."

About Enpal

Founded only in 2017 by Mario Kohle, Viktor Wingert and Jochen Ziervogel, the Enpal Group is now the largest provider of solar solutions for homeowners in Germany, with over 8,000 customers. What makes their product special is that Enpal offers PV systems on a subscription basis. This eliminates high investment costs for homeowners. After 20 years of operation, the system can be purchased for only one euro. For prospective customers, Enpal offers a comprehensive package including consultation and planning. The installation is carried out by Enpal installers or certified partners. From the initial contact till the expiry of the subscription, Enpal takes care of the entire process, which makes the whole process as easy as possible for homeowners. Enpal's goal is to supply one million households with their own solar system by the end of the decade. Enpal currently employs around 700 people.