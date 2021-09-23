checkAd

Ginoogaming First Nation Signs Exploration Agreement with Silver Spruce Resources Inc.

Autor: Accesswire
23.09.2021, 12:45  |  20   |   |   

BEDFORD, NS / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Ginoogaming First Nation ("Ginoogaming" or "First Nation") and Silver Spruce Resources Inc. ("Silver Spruce") (TSXV:SSE)(FRA:S6Q1) are pleased to announce entering into an exploration agreement by …

BEDFORD, NS / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Ginoogaming First Nation ("Ginoogaming" or "First Nation") and Silver Spruce Resources Inc. ("Silver Spruce") (TSXV:SSE)(FRA:S6Q1) are pleased to announce entering into an exploration agreement by which Ginoogaming in exercising its inherent jurisdiction has issued its permit and approval to Silver Spruce to undertake mineral exploration in part of Ginoogaming's territory known as Melchett Lake, in northwestern Ontario.

"We are happy to see things progress the way they should be done," says Chief Sheri Taylor. "The company sought our community's consent and is prepared to meet the conditions required to obtain that consent, so we the government of the First Nation community issued our permit containing those conditions."

"The Ontario Crown government, through ENDM, routinely does its "consultation" on exploration through a form letter and formula timeframes with little else. This is not near enough. So First Nations are compelled to turn to the company. If the company is respectful of our right to free, prior and informed consent, then this gets us a positive result, as is the case in our current collaboration with Silver Spruce," says Ginoogaming lands staff person Peter Rasevych.

"The agreement with Silver Spruce contains measures to accommodate and address Ginoogaming's concerns about our cultural and heritage values in the area including through a study and a First Nation monitor to identify and protect such values prior to intrusive exploration activities. It provides for high standards and First Nation input on land use, environmental management and plans of the company. This is all to prevent and minimize impacts. And for those impacts that remain, it provides offsetting benefits like priority access to training, employment, contracting, and compensation and coverage for process costs. If the company wants to move toward a mine, then the exploration agreement provides for the need for a mine impact benefit agreement first," says Ginoogaming's lawyer Kate Kempton from OKT Law.

"We are very pleased to be in this mutually respectful and consent-based relationship with Ginoogaming and look forward to working with them over the years to come," stated Greg Davison, Silver Spruce VP Exploration and Director. "With Silver Spruce fully engaged in this collaboration, it will ensure smooth operations as we advance our mineral exploration programs in and around Melchett Lake."

Seite 1 von 2
Silver Spruce Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ginoogaming First Nation Signs Exploration Agreement with Silver Spruce Resources Inc. BEDFORD, NS / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Ginoogaming First Nation ("Ginoogaming" or "First Nation") and Silver Spruce Resources Inc. ("Silver Spruce") (TSXV:SSE)(FRA:S6Q1) are pleased to announce entering into an exploration agreement by …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clear Capital Completes Acquisition of CubiCasa
NeutriSci Receives Additional Purchase Order and Deposit from Tabletz Distribution Partner
Electrovaya Launches New Cloud-Based Battery Analytics System
ZEN Graphene Solutions and Trebor Rx Announce Health Canada Approval for ZENGuard Mask
Silver X Expands Nueva Recuperada District with Acquistion of Tangana West and Obtains Surface ...
RYAH Group, Inc. To Present At Wall Street Reporter's "Next Super Stock" Livestream Conference on ...
Golden Matrix Upgrades to OTCQX Market
Timberline Identifies Major New IP Anomalies at the Windfall Target, Eureka Project, Nevada
APICORP Launches its Inaugural Green Bond Framework
Klondike Gold Drills from Surface 0.84 g/t Au over 29.0 meters and Deepest Intersection to Date Of ...
Titel
Green Stream Holdings Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, To Expand ...
SUIC, Midas's Partner Suntech Has Successfully Introduced Customized Products and Services To Its ...
Falcon Applies for Work Permits at Hope Brook
American Manganese Files Final Prospectus and Amended Disclosure Documents
Green Stream Holdings Management Discusses Progress In Its Initiative On Solar Feasibility Studies
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
Petroteq Provides a Corporate Update
Allied Universal(R) to Acquire National Leader in Threat Protection and Explosive Detection Canine ...
Nexa Resources Announces CEO Transition
Tsodilo Resources Limited Announces Geotechnical Lab Results for the Preliminary Economic ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.09.21Silver Spruce Reports Final Assays from Phase 1 Drilling at El Mezquite Au-Ag Project, Sonora, Mexico
Accesswire | Analysen
14.09.21Silver Spruce Completes Due Diligence and Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire 100% Interest in 8,750-hectare Gold Properties, Exploits Gold Belt, central Newfoundland
Accesswire | Analysen
13.09.21Silver Spruce Announces New Board Chairman
Accesswire | Analysen
09.09.21Silver Spruce Completes ASTER and LANDSAT 8 Hyperspectral and Image Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante Au-Ag Concessions, Sonora, Mexico
Accesswire | Analysen
09.09.21Silver Spruce Increases Private Placement to up to $1,500,000
Accesswire | Analysen
07.09.21Silver Spruce Reports Assays from Phase 1 Drilling at El Mezquite Au-Ag Project, Sonora, Mexico
Accesswire | Analysen
02.09.21Silver Spruce Announces Private Placement of up to $1,000,000
Accesswire | Analysen
26.08.21Silver Spruce Phase 2 Exploration Extends Gold-Silver Target on its High-Grade Discovery, Jackie Au-Ag Property, Sonora, Mexico
Accesswire | Analysen