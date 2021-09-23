Graycliff Exploration Expands Near Surface High-Grade Interval in Hole 9 to 13.32 g/t Gold Over 16.0 Metres

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Graycliff Exploration Limited (the "Company" or "Graycliff") (CSE:GRAY)(OTCQB:GRYCF)(FSE:GE0) is pleased to announce expanded (full) assay results on the previously announced second drill hole of its …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Graycliff Exploration Limited (the "Company" or "Graycliff") (CSE:GRAY)(OTCQB:GRYCF)(FSE:GE0) is pleased to announce expanded (full) assay results on the previously announced second drill hole of its over 2,000 metre ("m") phase two core drilling program on the Company's Shakespeare Gold Project located on the prolific Canadian Shield near Sudbury, Ontario.

Drill Hole J-9-21 intersected a mineralized interval of 13.32 g/t gold ("Au") over 16.0 metres, including the previously announced interval of 52.0 g/t Au over 4.0 m (see Press Release dated June 15, 2021), as detailed below: