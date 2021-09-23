checkAd

DGAP-News Kizoo Portfolio Company Underdog Closes $10M Financing Round

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.09.2021, 13:00  |  26   |   |   

DGAP-News: KIZOO Technology Capital GmbH / Key word(s): Financing
Kizoo Portfolio Company Underdog Closes $10M Financing Round

23.09.2021 / 13:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Kizoo Portfolio Company Underdog Closes $10M Financing Round

Mountain View, CA, U.S., September 23, 2021 - Underdog Pharmaceuticals, a key investment of Michael Greve's rejuvenation biotech VC Kizoo, has closed a $10 million round of capital. Kizoo led the company's Series Seed II round, which saw participation from both existing and new investors.

Accounting for up to 40% of deaths in Europe and the United States, cardiovascular disease, heart attacks, and strokes are by far the world's most life-threatening conditions. Their primary cause is atherosclerosis-the buildup of plaque in the arterial walls. Underdog's engineered synthetic carbohydrate compound, UDP-003, is designed to target and remove toxic oxidized cholesterol, a key driver of arterial plaque accumulation. Underdog was recently awarded the Innovation Passport under the United Kingdom's Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP). This will enable faster patient access to its groundbreaking treatment for the prevention of heart attacks and stroke. The company expects to begin clinical trials in 2023.

Mike Kope, Underdog Co-CEO, said: "The ILAP award together with the new funds will enable us to further advance to deliver a simple and affordable preventive therapy for the world".

"We are really into this. This is the first deployment from our $360M commitment to fund the most promising rejuvenation startups through follow-up rounds to advance the therapies from clinical development to public availability", said Frank Schueler, Managing Director of Kizoo Technology Capital.

About KIZOO

Kizoo provides mentoring, seed and follow-on financing with a focus on rejuvenation biotech. Having been entrepreneurs, VCs, and mentors in both high-growth tech and biotech companies ourselves for many years with multiple exits and massive value created for the founders, Kizoo now brings this experience to the emerging field of rejuvenation biotech. We see it as a young industry that will eventually outgrow today's largest technology markets.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Kizoo Portfolio Company Underdog Closes $10M Financing Round DGAP-News: KIZOO Technology Capital GmbH / Key word(s): Financing Kizoo Portfolio Company Underdog Closes $10M Financing Round 23.09.2021 / 13:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Kizoo Portfolio Company …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces comprehensive bond buyback to optimize its debt schedule
DGAP-News: EXASOL AG: BARC's 'The Data Management Survey 22': Exasol lässt in seinen Vergleichsgruppen erneut ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Schneider Electric Investment AG konkretisiert Übertragungsverlangen und legt Barabfindung für ...
DGAP-News: DEWB erzielt Halbjahresergebnis von 8,2 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: Tryp Therapeutics stellt IND-Antrag auf klinische Studie der Phase 2a zu Essstörungen
DGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives order for 27 MW from Poland
DGAP-Adhoc: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft: Anpassung der Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021/2022
DGAP-DD: sino AG deutsch
DGAP-News: PVA Crystal Growing Systems GmbH receives the Supplier Award 2019/2020 from Siltronic AG
Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Virtuelle Roadshow / Webkonferenz am 28. September 2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief's Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Reports Data Published in Peer ...
DGAP-News: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Rekordergebnis und Rekordumsatz; sehr attraktives Marktumfeld für ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON DUTCH SoP CONFIRMATION ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals schließt über 8.500 m umfassendes ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: Biotest Aktiengesellschaft; Bieter: GRIFOLS, S.A.
DGAP-News: Formycon veröffentlicht Halbjahresergebnis 2021
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement