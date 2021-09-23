EVgo Unveils New Fleet Solutions to Support Growing EV Fleet Market
EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO), a first mover in fleet electrification and owner and operator of the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) and first powered by 100% renewable electricity, today announced the expansion of EVgo Fleet Charging Solutions with a new suite of services to support fleets as they electrify their vehicles. EVgo, which serves over 300,000 customer accounts today including rideshare, autonomous, delivery, university, and other fleet clients, has developed the EVgo Optima software package and the EVgold service guarantee to make the shift to electric seamless for fleets.
“As EVgo’s fleet customers are experiencing firsthand, electrification is better for both the planet and the bottom line – which is in part why EV sales are booming across the country,” said Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo. “In addition to great electric cars, trucks, and vans, there's a crucial component for electrifying fleets that can’t be overlooked: reliable and convenient charging solutions that are part of the game plan from day one. EVgo has been leading the way on charging fleet vehicles, and with our new hardware, software, and service offerings through EVgo Optima and EVgold, we can reach even more fleet operators whether they need L2 or DCFC charging at their depot or away from base."
EVgo Fleet Solutions
EVgo provides a variety of Level 2 and DCFC charging solutions for light, medium, and heavy-duty fleets, designed to meet their unique operational needs, including the ability to leverage a combination of:
- Depot Charging Solutions: EVgo offers depot charging solutions with a range of flexible ownership models, from comprehensive turnkey solutions for mission-critical fleet operations to Charging-as-a-Service (ChaaS) offerings.
- Dedicated Charger Network: With support from its expert real estate team, EVgo works with fleets to build dedicated turnkey sites away from base to enable charging at locations strategically important to their operations.
- Public Network: Fleets have access to EVgo’s growing public charging network of over 800 fast charging and 1,200+ Level 2 locations, which bring the reliability of more than 98% uptime and deep coverage in urban core areas.
EVgo’s fleet solutions include a complete solution set of hardware, software, and operations, networking, and maintenance functions and capabilities supporting holistic cost-saving and optimization for fleet operations. This includes EVgo Optima, a “smart”, cloud-based software platform that ensures vehicles are optimally fueled at the lowest possible cost while adhering to facility and electrical grid constraints. As the industry’s most experienced owner-operator of DCFC and L2 charging solutions in the US, EVgo offers fleet customers EVgold, a best-in-class operations and maintenance service offering to maximize uptime, backed by rigorous, co-developed hardware at the EVgo Innovation Lab, based on power sharing and power routing architectures to enable simultaneous charging of multiple vehicles intelligently and cost effectively from a single set of charging hardware. The Company’s superior 24/7 customer support further reinforces reliability, safety and interoperability for EV fleets.
