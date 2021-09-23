EVgo Unveils New Fleet Solutions to Support Growing EV Fleet Market

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO), a first mover in fleet electrification and owner and operator of the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) and first powered by 100% renewable electricity, today announced the expansion of EVgo Fleet Charging Solutions with a new suite of services to support fleets as they electrify their vehicles. EVgo, which serves over 300,000 customer accounts today including rideshare, autonomous, delivery, university, and other fleet clients, has developed the EVgo Optima software package and the EVgold service guarantee to make the shift to electric seamless for fleets.

“As EVgo’s fleet customers are experiencing firsthand, electrification is better for both the planet and the bottom line – which is in part why EV sales are booming across the country,” said Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo. “In addition to great electric cars, trucks, and vans, there's a crucial component for electrifying fleets that can’t be overlooked: reliable and convenient charging solutions that are part of the game plan from day one. EVgo has been leading the way on charging fleet vehicles, and with our new hardware, software, and service offerings through EVgo Optima and EVgold, we can reach even more fleet operators whether they need L2 or DCFC charging at their depot or away from base."