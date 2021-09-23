Rogers Group of Funds invests $7.5 million to support Canada’s equity-seeking storytellers and content creators

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on its history of supporting Canadian content and storytelling, Rogers Group of Funds today announced it is awarding $7.5 million in grants and investments to support more than 60 original projects, through the Rogers Cable Network Fund and Rogers Documentary Fund. Shining a spotlight on truly unique stories and diverse voices from across the country, the majority of the selected projects are from equity-seeking creators and will be widely available to audiences across major Canadian networks.

“Now more than ever, it is critical that we invest in diverse Canadian storytellers, from those who inspire us with thought-provoking content to those who deliver compelling entertainment programming,” said Robin Mirsky, Executive Director, Rogers Group of Funds. “Independent production is thriving in our country, and Rogers Group of Funds is committed to providing funding and support to content creators from equity-seeking communities, helping to ensure Canada’s rich diversity and unique stories are told.”

As part of its ongoing commitment to supporting Canadian content, Rogers is proud to commit a percentage of its gross revenues to the Rogers Documentary Fund and Rogers Cable Network Fund to support the creation of unique programming from coast-to-coast to-coast, with selected projects featured on major networks and regional broadcasters. Across a breadth of platforms and providers – including world-class technology like Rogers Ignite TV and traditional cable or streaming services – it's never been easier for Canadian audiences to discover the compelling home-grown stories that truly reflect who we are.

The Rogers Cable Network Fund is an equity investor in programs that first play on a Canadian cable channel, with this year’s 13 recipient productions ranging from thought-provoking to hilarious to suspenseful, delivering hours of must-watch television. Selected programs will take viewers on journeys across a wide variety of topics from the four-part documentary series Black Lives: A Canadian History; to Abroad, a series about the immigrant experience in Canada, offered in English and Tagalog. The final Cable Network Fund deadline for this year is October 13.

The Rogers Documentary Fund is Canada’s premier source of funding for documentary films, supporting 49 new documentary productions across the country this year, including 15 French-language documentaries. Hard-hitting and important programs receiving funding include La Purge which unveils the historical discrimination against the LGBT community by the armed forces and public service in Canada; and A Cedar is Life, which centres around the importance of the cedar tree for Traditional West Coast Indigenous communities.

To further support equity-seeking storytellers as recently announced, Rogers Group of Funds has partnered with the Black Screen Office and the Canadian Independent Screen Fund for BPOC Creators to create a new $750,000 Fund to support Black and People of Colour creators

ABOUT ROGERS GROUP OF FUNDS

Since 1980, the Rogers Group of Funds has supported Canada’s independent film and television producers with more than $635 million through three different types of funding. Rogers Telefund offers loans to Canadian independent producers; Rogers Documentary Fund, Canada's premier source of funding for documentary films; and Rogers Cable Network Fund, an equity investor in Canadian programs with a first play on a Canadian cable channel. Three different types of financing. Three different funds. All from one source – Rogers.

