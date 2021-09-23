checkAd

The Future Of Personalized Medicine For Mental Illness by Dr. Riyad Domingo

Autor: Accesswire
23.09.2021, 14:30  |  24   |   |   

CAPE TOWN, SA / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / WUHAN GENERAL GROUP, INC. (OTC PINK:WUHN) ("WGG'' or the "Company"), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research is pleased to share the …

CAPE TOWN, SA / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / WUHAN GENERAL GROUP, INC. (OTC PINK:WUHN) ("WGG'' or the "Company"), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research is pleased to share the following update:

Newly appointed Chief Innovation Officer of M2Bio Sciences, Dr. Riyad Domingo, will present his inaugural webinar on the future of mental health therapeutics derived from the psychedelic prodrug psilocybin.

Dr. Domingo holds a PhD in Medical Biochemistry with a focus on drug discovery and development from the Institute of Infectious Diseases and Molecular Medicine at the University of Cape Town.

He will provide an overview of the company's innovative work leveraging the power of artificial intelligence and additive manufacturing in the drug discovery and development process.

"We are thrilled to share our upcoming webinar October 1st, 2021 at 3 pm South Africa time. For three years the M2bio science team has focused on the science, research and development of psilocybin therapies. Our time has come to share our vision for what we see as being the next generation for drug discovery for mental health therapeutics derived from the psychedelic prodrug psilocybin.'' - said Jeff Robinson, CEO of M2Bio Sciences.

Welcome to the future of personalized medicine for mental illness.

To attend the webinar please sign up here.

Foto: Accesswire

About Wuhan General Group, Inc./ M2Bio Sciences, Inc

Wuhan General Group, Inc. (DBA M2bio Sciences), through its wholly-owned subsidiary MJ MedTech is a nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research that develops and commercializes a range of CBD and mushrooms-based products under Dr. AnnaRx™, Medspresso™ and Liviana™ brands. In addition, our research and clinical trials with psilocybin are aimed at new therapies that will help patients who suffer from alcohol addiction, mental illness and cardiovascular diseases. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research and emerging technologies. The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "WUHN".

Publicly traded company (OTC Pink:WUHN)
Website: www.m2bio.co
E-mail: info@m2bio.co
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/m2bio
Follow us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/m2bio

Forward-Looking Statements:

Safe Harbour Statement - In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Wuhan General Group, Inc./ M2Bio Sciences, Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665287/The-Future-Of-Personalized-Medicine- ...

Wuhan General Group China Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Future Of Personalized Medicine For Mental Illness by Dr. Riyad Domingo CAPE TOWN, SA / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / WUHAN GENERAL GROUP, INC. (OTC PINK:WUHN) ("WGG'' or the "Company"), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research is pleased to share the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NeutriSci Receives Additional Purchase Order and Deposit from Tabletz Distribution Partner
Electrovaya Launches New Cloud-Based Battery Analytics System
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
ZEN Graphene Solutions and Trebor Rx Announce Health Canada Approval for ZENGuard Mask
Silver X Expands Nueva Recuperada District with Acquistion of Tangana West and Obtains Surface ...
RYAH Group, Inc. To Present At Wall Street Reporter's "Next Super Stock" Livestream Conference on ...
APICORP Launches its Inaugural Green Bond Framework
IQ-AI Limited Awarded EU Patent For Dual-Echo MR Perfusion Processing
Viewpoint Molecular Targeting(R) Announces Publication of Preclinical Data of VMT01 in ...
ACDM Honors PHASTAR with Award for Innovation in the Management of Clinical Trial Data
Titel
Green Stream Holdings Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, To Expand ...
SUIC, Midas's Partner Suntech Has Successfully Introduced Customized Products and Services To Its ...
Falcon Applies for Work Permits at Hope Brook
American Manganese Files Final Prospectus and Amended Disclosure Documents
Green Stream Holdings Management Discusses Progress In Its Initiative On Solar Feasibility Studies
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
Petroteq Provides a Corporate Update
Allied Universal(R) to Acquire National Leader in Threat Protection and Explosive Detection Canine ...
Nexa Resources Announces CEO Transition
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17.09.21Medspresso Announces Additional Speciality Coffees To The Range
Accesswire | Analysen
02.09.21M2Bio Sciences Appoints Dr. Riyad Domingo as Chief Innovation Officer
Accesswire | Analysen