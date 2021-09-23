Huawei Hosts an Energy Summit -- Digital Energy, Powering the Low Carbon Era

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei hosted the Energy Summit online, which was held within the framework of HUAWEI CONNECT 2021 and themed "Digital Energy, Powering the Low Carbon Era". During the summit, customers and partners discussed best practices in using new technologies to transition the energy industry toward carbon neutrality. Huawei also released the Global Energy Transition and Zero Carbon Development White Paper and shared its Energy Trans-Cube Strategy.

After signing the Paris Agreement in 2015, more countries than ever before are committed to carbon neutrality and are taking positive actions to address climate change. Each one follows a different path, suitable to its resource profile, energy, and environment. "Despite the strong will to go carbon neutral, we need to take into account three challenges: green and low carbon development, economic development, as well as the security and continuity of energy supply. The convergence of energy transformation and digital transformation will pave the digital way for carbon neutrality," said David Sun, Vice President of Huawei Enterprise BG and President of the Global Energy Business Unit. He added, "Huawei has developed a Trans-Cube methodology. It suggests that to get closer to a net-zero carbon intelligent energy system and achieve global zero-carbon development, we should build three core capabilities — net-zero carbon transformation, energy transformation, and digital transformation."

The first capability — net-zero carbon transformation — will help various industries manage their carbon assets, and implement de-carbonization actions suitable to their specific contexts. In the process, they will go from low-carbon to near-zero carbon, and eventually achieve carbon neutrality.

Then, energy transformation will make energy production and consumption more reliable, secure, and efficient, transforming from a single centralized system to a diversified, distributed, and integrated one. The ultimate goal is to achieve multi-energy coordination and optimize efficiency.

Last but not least, there is digital transformation. With data at its core, digital transformation will enable net-zero carbon transformation and energy transformation.

White Paper Release — New Ideas to Lead the Industry

According to Guo Xiaobo, Energy expert at Deloitte China, going carbon neutral means achieving energy transformation and zero-carbon development as soon as possible, using more renewable resources, changing the way we use energy, and using new technologies to reduce emissions. Based on this, the Global Energy Transition and Zero Carbon Development White Paper analyzes the key factors affecting energy transition, and proposes a new plan for the energy sector — building a net-zero intelligent energy system.