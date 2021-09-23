checkAd

Elevate Credit Eclipses $500 Million in Combined Loans Receivable 25%

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.09.2021, 22:15  |  18   |   |   

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE: ELVT) (“Elevate” or the “Company”), a leading tech-enabled provider of innovative and responsible online credit solutions for non-prime consumers, today announced that combined loans receivable - principal outstanding recently surpassed $500 million.

Chief Executive Officer, Jason Harvison commented, “We, along with the banks we support, are proud to have eclipsed half of a billion in loans outstanding during the peak of summer demand season in 2021. Consumer credit has recovered faster and stronger than originally expected and we now expect combined loans receivable - principal balances to end 2021 in a range of $545 million to $575 million compared to our previous outlook for $475 million to $500 million."

"Elevate continues to build momentum and execute against our strategic growth initiatives. Our new Blueprint platform has enabled strong growth across all three products. The three-tiered marketing plan we laid out earlier this year of reengaging with former consumers, direct mail, and strategic partner channel expansion has proven very successful in 2021, and we are pleased to continue to reach non-prime Americans that are inadequately served through traditional banks," Mr. Harvison continued.

Interim Chief Financial Officer, Chad Bradford added, "Through the peak season for credit demand this past spring and summer, we were pleased to drive loan volume within our targeted unit economics. While this growth increased upfront origination related costs, such as marketing and credit provisioning expense, we expect to achieve our targeted returns on the significantly scaled volumes. We plan to provide an update to our full-year 2021 financial outlook on the 3rd quarter earnings conference call in November."

Forward-Looking Statements
 This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements contain words such as "may," "will," "might," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "could," "would," "estimate," "continue," "pursue," or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, and may include (without limitation) information regarding the Company's expectations, goals or intentions regarding future performance. These statements may include words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “likely” and other words and terms of similar meaning. The forward-looking statements include statements regarding: our expectations of future financial performance including our outlook for full fiscal year 2021; our potential to drive long-term earnings growth; and our expectation of continued strong earnings through 2021. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in any such statement. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and various policies being implemented to prevent its spread on the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations; the Company’s limited operating history in an evolving industry; the Company’s ability to grow revenue and maintain or achieve consistent profitability in the future; new laws and regulations in the consumer lending industry in many jurisdictions that could restrict the consumer lending products and services the Company offers, impose additional compliance costs on the Company, render the Company’s current operations unprofitable or even prohibit the Company’s current operations; scrutiny by regulators and payment processors of certain online lenders’ access to the Automated Clearing House system to disburse and collect loan proceeds and repayments; a lack of sufficient debt financing at acceptable prices or disruptions in the credit markets; the impact of competition in our industry and innovation by our competitors; our ability to prevent security breaches, disruption in service and comparable events that could compromise the personal and confidential information held in our data systems, reduce the attractiveness of our platform or adversely impact our ability to service loans; and other risks related to litigation, compliance and regulation. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" and in other sections of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in the Company's other current and periodic reports filed from time to time with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Seite 1 von 2
Elevate Credit Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Elevate Credit Eclipses $500 Million in Combined Loans Receivable 25% Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE: ELVT) (“Elevate” or the “Company”), a leading tech-enabled provider of innovative and responsible online credit solutions for non-prime consumers, today announced that combined loans receivable - principal outstanding …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization of a COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Virgin Galactic Hires Aparna Chitale as Chief People Officer
Argo Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
FSD Pharma Announces Engagement with Capital Markets Communications Providers and Market Maker
AWS to Open Data Centers in New Zealand
AbCellera and Everest Medicines Announce Multi-Target Collaboration to Advance New Antibody ...
Kraft Heinz Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Brazilian Food Company Hemmer
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Axonics Provides Additional Update on Inter Partes Review Proceedings
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.09.21Study: Consumers Disproportionately Experienced Financial Impacts of COVID-19
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Elevate Credit Announces Attendance at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten