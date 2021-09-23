checkAd

GrafTech Announces Release of 2020 Sustainability Report

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.09.2021, 22:30  |  22   |   |   

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF), a leading manufacturer of high-quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel, announced today the publication of its second annual Sustainability Report. GrafTech’s 2020 Sustainability Report highlights the company’s annual environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance and initiatives.

David Rintoul, GrafTech’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I am pleased to present GrafTech’s second annual Sustainability Report. We are proud of the progress we made across the organization during the past year and value the opportunity to share these developments with you. We are fully committed to advancing our ESG efforts across the global organization and in the communities where we operate.”

Highlights of GrafTech’s 2020 Sustainability Report include:

  • CEO Message and an Overview of our Material ESG Topics and Sustainability Strategy
  • Workforce, Health and Safety and Talent Management
  • Society and involvement with our Local Communities
  • Products and Customers, focusing on Product Quality, Customer Service and Material Sourcing
  • Environment, including Environmental Management, Energy, Emissions and Air Quality, Water and Waste

GrafTech’s digital 2020 Sustainability Report is available on our website at http://www.graftech.com/sustainability. We welcome feedback on our Sustainability Report at sustainability@graftech.com.

About GrafTech

GrafTech International Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of high-quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The Company has a competitive portfolio of low-cost, ultra-high power graphite electrode manufacturing facilities, including three of the highest capacity facilities in the world. We are the only large-scale graphite electrode producer that is substantially vertically integrated into petroleum needle coke, a key raw material for graphite electrode manufacturing. This unique position provides us with competitive advantages in product quality and cost.

Forward-looking statements

Statements in this press release regarding the Company that are not historical facts may be “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking words such as “will,” “may,” “plan,” “estimate,” “project,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “foresee,” “intend,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “target,” “goal,” “continue to,” “positioned to,” “are confident,” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Certain of the risks and uncertainties to which the Company is subject are described in the “Forward Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in reports and statements filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks include, without limitation, the ultimate impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has on our business, results of operations, financial condition and cash flows; the possibility that we may be unable to implement our business strategies in an effective manner; the possibility that our manufacturing operations are subject to hazards; changes in, or more stringent enforcement of, health, safety and environmental regulations applicable to our manufacturing operations and facilities; and our dependence on third parties for certain construction, maintenance, engineering, transportation, warehousing and logistics services. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances except as required by law.

GrafTech International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GrafTech Announces Release of 2020 Sustainability Report GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF), a leading manufacturer of high-quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel, announced today the publication of its second annual Sustainability Report. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization of a COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Virgin Galactic Hires Aparna Chitale as Chief People Officer
Argo Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
FSD Pharma Announces Engagement with Capital Markets Communications Providers and Market Maker
AWS to Open Data Centers in New Zealand
AbCellera and Everest Medicines Announce Multi-Target Collaboration to Advance New Antibody ...
Kraft Heinz Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Brazilian Food Company Hemmer
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Axonics Provides Additional Update on Inter Partes Review Proceedings
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.08.21GrafTech CEO to Present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten