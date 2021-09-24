checkAd

MGX Minerals Commences Review of Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Technology

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / MGX Minerals Inc. ("MGX" or the "Company") (CSE:XMG)(FKT:1MG)(OTCQB:MGXMF) is pleased to announce a joint internal and external review is underway of existing Advanced Small Modular Nuclear Reactor …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / MGX Minerals Inc. ("MGX" or the "Company") (CSE:XMG)(FKT:1MG)(OTCQB:MGXMF) is pleased to announce a joint internal and external review is underway of existing Advanced Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Technologies ("SMR") and related opportunities. MGX, a leader in clean energy technology and metals, is currently reviewing existing SMR designs, fuel and related commodities. In particular, TRI - structural ISOtropic particle fuel ("TRISO") reactors, and related mining and fuel processing. For more information on TRISO reactors see: https://www.energy.gov/ne/articles/triso-particles-most-robust-nuclear ...

About MGX Minerals Inc.

MGX Minerals is a diversified Canadian resource and technology company with interests in advanced metals, industrial minerals, and energy technologies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward‐looking information. Forward-looking information in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to holding the postponed Meeting, and the filing of an amended notice of meeting and record date for the postponed Meeting. Forward-looking information is generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "in the event", "if", "believes", "asserts", "position", "intends", "envisages", "assumes", "recommends", "estimates", "approximate", "projects", "potential", "indicate" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

The Company's forward-looking information are based on the applicable assumptions and factors the Company considers reasonable as of the date hereof, based on the information available to the Company at such time, including without limitation, the ability to host the postponed Meeting at a later date, and the ability to find a suitable location which can accommodate an in-person shareholders' meeting. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various risk factors. These factors include, among others, uncertainties arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, and general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets. The reader is referred to the Company's public filings for a more complete discussion of such risk factors, and their potential effects, which may be accessed through the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Except as required by securities law, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

