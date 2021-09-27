checkAd

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Announces the Signing of the First Distribution Contract for its new H-IONA Cement With the Ravate Group

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (Paris:ALHGR) (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) (“Hoffmann Green Cement” or the “Company”), a pioneer in clinker-free low-carbon cement, today announces the signing of a 3-year contract with the Ravate Group, a longstanding retail brand on the island of Réunion and around the Indian Ocean, for the distribution of bags of H-IONA cement.

A week after the commercial launch of H-IONA, the Company’s 4th technology, Hoffmann Green Cement has signed a first distribution contract. Within the framework of this partnership, the Ravate Group will purchase and distribute 25 kg bags of H-IONA cement on the islands of Réunion, Mayotte and Mauritius. This contract will generate its first deliveries by the end of the year and will hence begin providing a response to the substantial demand for this new technology.

The Réunion-based group will thus supply, to construction professionals and the general public through more than 40 outlets, the European market’s most decarbonized cement. As a reminder, the H-IONA technology developed by Hoffmann Green Cement has a carbon footprint that is 6 times lower than that of traditional Portland cement.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, said: “Providing professionals and the general public with the possibility of buying very low-carbon cement, and thus of helping fight global warming, is a source of great pride for Hoffmann. We are delighted to have signed this first H-IONA distribution contract with the Ravate Group, an independent family-run business with which we share many values such as innovation and respecting the environment. This partnership will allow us to increase our current order book and generate deliveries of bags of cement from 2021. We intend to sign more partnership deals of this type in order to be able to supply H-IONA and its exceptional benefits, notably environmental benefits, to as many people as possible”.

Abdoullah Ravate, the Ravate Group’s President and Managing Director,added: “Within the Ravate Group, we are very proud to have signed this partnership deal with Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies. Today more than ever, we need to commit to promoting higher quality and environmentally responsible buildings by limiting our carbon footprint. This new Hoffmann technology is a perfect example of this. Thanks to this partnership, we will be able to distribute H-IONA cement to a wide audience around the Indian Ocean. This product emits less than 150 kg of CO2 per metric ton, compared with 850 kg for traditional cement. This initiative is perfectly in line with our sustainable development policy arising from our CSR commitment”.

About Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies

Founded in 2014, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative clinker-free low-carbon cement with a substantially lower carbon footprint than traditional cement. Fully aware of the environmental emergency and the need to reconcile the construction sector, cement manufacturing and the environment, the Group believes it is at the heart of a genuine technological breakthrough based on altering cement’s composition and the creation of a heating-free and clean manufacturing process, without clinker. Hoffmann Green’s cements, currently manufactured on a first 4.0 industrial site with no kiln nor chimney in western France, address all construction sector markets and present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration in the concrete manufacturing process, higher performances than traditional cement.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.fr

About the Ravate Group

The Ravate brand serves the inhabitants of the Indian Ocean island of Réunion, and has been a part of the local economic fabric for the last seventy years. It employs more than 1,000 people. The Group’s first store opened in 1955 in the center of Saint-Denis, the island’s capital. The company operates on the household goods segment. It runs a number of domestic and international chains in DIY, non-food discount and clothing, with a strong presence in household appliances. Building La Réunion, cementing relations, fostering excellence and promoting living together in harmony are this family-run group’s values. Its founder Issop Ravate’s dream to help the island’s inhabitants improve their living conditions is continuing to be implemented.

