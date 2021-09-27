checkAd

In view of the COP26, TotalEnergies Contributes to the Energy Transition Dialogue by Publishing the “Energy Landscape” and the “TotalEnergies Energy Outlook 2021”

In view of the forthcoming COP26, multi-energy company TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) contributes to the Energy Transition discussion with two new documents aiming to provide a better understanding of the global energy system: the “Energy Landscape” and the “TotalEnergies Energy Outlook 2021” (available in English here and in French here).

Energy Landscape

The “Energy Landscape”, written in collaboration with Capgemini and energy expert Colette Lewiner, aims to provide an overview of the worldwide energy system as of 2021, to enlighten the ongoing energy transition. It provides facts-based information on energy supply and demand and on how to compare energies in an informed way. It also presents the technological progresses that have already been made and those still to come.

This document equally provides insights into the climate challenges and the progress needed to ensure a supply of energy that is affordable, reliable, and as carbon-free as possible to limit global warming, a challenge that concerns us all.

TotalEnergies Energy Outlook 2021

Published for a third consecutive year, the TotalEnergies Energy Outlook 2021 reexamines the two core scenarios – Momentum and Rupture – elaborated by TotalEnergies in order to achieve the energy transition by 2050, taking into consideration the current market and societal trends. It also integrates Net Zero pledges unveiled by several countries since the presentation of last year’s Energy Outlook.

  • Similar to last year, TotalEnergies’ Momentum scenario is a forward-looking approach based on existing decarbonization strategies of net-zero pledged countries, as well as announced targets and NDCs (Nationally Determined Contributions) of other countries. Unlike last year, Momentum incorporates new net-zero-by-2050 pledges of major economies like the US, Japan and South Korea, as well as a more stringent policy framework for the EU and China’s net-zero-by-2060 ambitions. This scenario enables to temperatures’ rise to be limited at around 2,2 – 2,4° C compared to pre-industrial levels.
  • TotalEnergies’ Rupture is a scenario built to reach the objectives of the Paris Agreement by 2050, with temperatures’ rise well-below 2°C vs pre-industrial levels. It involves large-scale cleantech advancements, higher penetration of new energy carriers and the engagement and actions from all countries to move towards net zero by the middle of the century.

“Energy transition is a global debate and there is consequently a necessity for society as a whole to participate,” declared Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies. “With these two documents, in line with our strategy to build a multi-energy company with an ambition to get to Net Zero by 2050 and our wish to put the sustainable development goals at the core of our strategy, TotalEnergies intends to share its understanding of the world of energies, in order to contribute to the decisions that will have to be taken to tackle climate change.”

Wertpapier


