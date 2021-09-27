Emgold Acquires One Hundred Percent Interest in East-West and Trecesson Properties, Quebec
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Emgold Mining Corporation (TSXV:EMR)(OTCQB:EGMCF)(FRA:EMLM)(BSE:EMLM) ("Emgold" or the "Company") announces it has completed the acquisition of a 50% interest in the East-West Property and 100% interest in the Trecesson Property, both located in Quebec, from Knick Exploration (KNX)("Knick"). The transaction (the "Transaction") solidifies Emgold's total interest in the East-West Property at 100%.
The Transaction was completed as part of a Commercial Proposal made under the Canadian Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act by Knick with its creditors. The Proposal was agreed to by a vote of creditors and subsequently approved by the Superior Court of Quebec, Abitibi District. Emgold paid the Trustee C$160,000 in return for Knick's interest in the properties. In addition, operations loans totaling C$110,000 advanced to Knick are considered as part of the acquisition cost of the East-West Property and Trecesson Properties by Emgold.
David Watkinson, President of Emgold, stated, "We are extremely excited with these acquisitions, especially the consolidation of ownership of the East-West Property. East-West is in the Marbenite shear deformation corridor running through the Val d'Or Mining Camp, with the operating Kiena Mine to the east and the advanced stage Marlaric Property to the west. Trecesson is just to the north of Val d'Or. Both properties were drilled by Knick and previous owners have shown significant high grade gold intercepts - defined here for the purposes of this press release as assays of drill hole intervals greater than 10 g/t Au over 1.0 m in length."
About the East-West Property
The East-West Property is located in the Val d'Or Mining Camp on trend, west of, and adjacent to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.'s (TSX:WDO) Kiena Complex Property, which hosts the producing Kiena Mine. The Kiena Complex produced more than 2.8 million ounces of gold from 1981 to 2013 and has a permitted 2,000 tonne per day milling and refining complex. Wesdome recently announced a positive prefeasibility study prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") for its Kiena Mine Complex Project (see Wesdome's press release dated May 26, 2021 at www.wesdome.com or under that company's corporate filings at www.sedar.com.
