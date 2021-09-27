Emgold Acquires One Hundred Percent Interest in East-West and Trecesson Properties, Quebec

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Emgold Mining Corporation (TSXV:EMR)(OTCQB:EGMCF)(FRA:EMLM)(BSE:EMLM) ("Emgold" or the "Company") announces it has completed the acquisition of a 50% interest in the East-West Property and 100% …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Emgold Mining Corporation (TSXV:EMR)(OTCQB:EGMCF)(FRA:EMLM)(BSE:EMLM) ("Emgold" or the "Company") announces it has completed the acquisition of a 50% interest in the East-West Property and 100% interest in the Trecesson Property, both located in Quebec, from Knick Exploration (KNX)("Knick"). The transaction (the "Transaction") solidifies Emgold's total interest in the East-West Property at 100%. The Transaction was completed as part of a Commercial Proposal made under the Canadian Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act by Knick with its creditors. The Proposal was agreed to by a vote of creditors and subsequently approved by the Superior Court of Quebec, Abitibi District. Emgold paid the Trustee C$160,000 in return for Knick's interest in the properties. In addition, operations loans totaling C$110,000 advanced to Knick are considered as part of the acquisition cost of the East-West Property and Trecesson Properties by Emgold.