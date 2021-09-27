checkAd

Emgold Acquires One Hundred Percent Interest in East-West and Trecesson Properties, Quebec

Autor: Accesswire
27.09.2021, 14:45  |  26   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Emgold Mining Corporation (TSXV:EMR)(OTCQB:EGMCF)(FRA:EMLM)(BSE:EMLM) ("Emgold" or the "Company") announces it has completed the acquisition of a 50% interest in the East-West Property and 100% …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Emgold Mining Corporation (TSXV:EMR)(OTCQB:EGMCF)(FRA:EMLM)(BSE:EMLM) ("Emgold" or the "Company") announces it has completed the acquisition of a 50% interest in the East-West Property and 100% interest in the Trecesson Property, both located in Quebec, from Knick Exploration (KNX)("Knick"). The transaction (the "Transaction") solidifies Emgold's total interest in the East-West Property at 100%.

The Transaction was completed as part of a Commercial Proposal made under the Canadian Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act by Knick with its creditors. The Proposal was agreed to by a vote of creditors and subsequently approved by the Superior Court of Quebec, Abitibi District. Emgold paid the Trustee C$160,000 in return for Knick's interest in the properties. In addition, operations loans totaling C$110,000 advanced to Knick are considered as part of the acquisition cost of the East-West Property and Trecesson Properties by Emgold.

David Watkinson, President of Emgold, stated, "We are extremely excited with these acquisitions, especially the consolidation of ownership of the East-West Property. East-West is in the Marbenite shear deformation corridor running through the Val d'Or Mining Camp, with the operating Kiena Mine to the east and the advanced stage Marlaric Property to the west. Trecesson is just to the north of Val d'Or. Both properties were drilled by Knick and previous owners have shown significant high grade gold intercepts - defined here for the purposes of this press release as assays of drill hole intervals greater than 10 g/t Au over 1.0 m in length."

About the East-West Property
The East-West Property is located in the Val d'Or Mining Camp on trend, west of, and adjacent to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.'s (TSX:WDO) Kiena Complex Property, which hosts the producing Kiena Mine. The Kiena Complex produced more than 2.8 million ounces of gold from 1981 to 2013 and has a permitted 2,000 tonne per day milling and refining complex. Wesdome recently announced a positive prefeasibility study prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") for its Kiena Mine Complex Project (see Wesdome's press release dated May 26, 2021 at www.wesdome.com or under that company's corporate filings at www.sedar.com.

Seite 1 von 6
Emgold Mining Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Emgold Acquires One Hundred Percent Interest in East-West and Trecesson Properties, Quebec VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Emgold Mining Corporation (TSXV:EMR)(OTCQB:EGMCF)(FRA:EMLM)(BSE:EMLM) ("Emgold" or the "Company") announces it has completed the acquisition of a 50% interest in the East-West Property and 100% …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
i3 Energy PLC Announces Interim Report and Dividend Declaration
Electrovaya Announces C$3.795 Million Private Placement with an Institutional Investor
Core Assets Confirms New Discovery at the Blue Property Atlin, British Columbia
Angle PLC Announces Parsortix Demonstrates Ability to Isolate CTCs
Golden Dawn Announces Mr. Beat Frei As VP Finance and Business Development
Sterling Metals Discovers High Grade Polymetallic Mineralization, Expands Drill Program and Earns ...
Trust Stamp Awarded $3.9M DHS Contract
CanaFarma Announces Fully Sold First Drop of Winners Circle Products
American Battery Technology Corporation Announces Approximate $39.1 Million Oversubscribed Equity ...
Titel
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Resignation of Directors
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
SUIC, Midas's Partner Suntech Has Successfully Introduced Customized Products and Services To Its ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Says "Yield" Was Removed Today
Allied Universal(R) to Acquire National Leader in Threat Protection and Explosive Detection Canine ...
Clear Capital Completes Acquisition of CubiCasa
HHG Capital Corporation Prices $50 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.09.21Emgold Identifies 20 Geophysical Exploration Targets for Follow up on Its Casa South Property, QC
Accesswire | Analysen