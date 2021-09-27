checkAd

Franklin Templeton to Acquire Investment Grade Credit Team From Aviva Investors

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN], a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton, today announced the talent acquisition of Aviva Investors’ US-based Investment Grade Credit team, including senior portfolio managers Josh Lohmeier, CFA, and Michael Cho, CFA, to join Franklin Templeton Fixed Income (FTFI). In addition, Tom Meyers, CFA, previously Aviva’s Head of Americas Client Solutions, will join FTFI in a newly created role as SVP, Senior Director of Investments and Strategy Development, Fixed Income. Meyers, Lohmeier and the full investment team are expected to join by the end of 2021. Lohmeier and Meyers will report to Sonal Desai, CIO at FTFI, and the investment team will continue to report to Lohmeier.

The Investment Grade Credit team currently manages over $7.5 billion in institutional AUM at Aviva, across its suite of investment grade credit strategies, including US Investment Grade Credit, US Long Duration Credit, US Long Duration Government/Credit, and US Intermediate Credit, with additional customized versions of each strategy for various institutional clients. Aviva clients in these strategies will have the opportunity to continue to have the team manage their assets at Franklin Templeton.

“Bringing this experienced team aboard will complement our existing credit capabilities by further deepening our expertise in investment grade credit, strengthening our research and analysis resources, and expanding our strategy offerings and capabilities further into the institutional marketplace, with a special focus on defined benefit and liability-driven investing,” said Desai. “I look forward to working with Josh and the team to bolster and differentiate our investment grade credit offerings, and with Tom to bring this messaging to our clients and consultants, especially in the institutional arena.”

This Investment Grade Credit team uses a differentiated portfolio construction process that breaks down and analyzes credit markets in distinctive ways in order to uncover additional opportunities for alpha and risk reduction for clients. Utilizing a custom risk framework and allocation system, the team aims to consistently deliver positive and uncorrelated excess returns through all market cycles, regardless of the direction of credit spreads, with a focus on downside protection.

