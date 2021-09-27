checkAd

Siemens Government Technologies Awarded $14 Million Task Order for Infrastructure Modernization by Army Corps of Engineers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.09.2021, 17:00  |  20   |   |   

Siemens Government Technologies (SGT), Inc. – the federally-focused U.S. arm of technology powerhouse Siemens – has won a $14 million task order from the Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) under its Utility Monitoring and Control Systems-V (UMCS-V) contract vehicle, for the upgrade of cooling and ventilation systems in a Defense Information Systems Agency facility at Hill Air Force Base, Utah.

SGT was initially selected by USACE as one of 14 firms qualified to pursue task orders under its UMCS-V contract vehicle in November 2019. This current task order builds on a portfolio of work that SGT has successfully performed across government installations in the U.S. and abroad, helping military service branches and federal agencies meet their infrastructure modernization and energy resiliency and efficiency goals.

“As our customers incorporate increasingly complex technologies with unique energy needs to perform their vital national security missions, it’s imperative they have the underlying infrastructure to ensure their people and systems are able to perform at their maximum capability,” said Tina Dolph, president and CEO of Siemens Government Technologies. “Under this newest task order, we look forward to serving the Defense Information Systems Agency with upgraded facility cooling systems to sustain their essential mission of enabling information-sharing capabilities across the full spectrum of military operations.”

More than 90% of the subcontracted work associated with this specific task order will be performed by small business. SGT is committed to fostering diversity in its procurement process by encouraging participation of businesses owned by minorities, women, veterans and businesses located in historically underutilized business zones. Interested suppliers should visit www.siemensgovt.com for more information on how to become a qualified provider of goods and services.

About Siemens Government Technologies

Siemens Government Technologies is the wholly-owned, cleared U.S. subsidiary of Siemens Corporation whose mission it is to secure and modernize the largest infrastructure in the world, the U.S. Federal Government. It does so by being the leading integrator of Siemens’ innovative products, technologies, software and services in the areas of digital engineering and modeling, efficient and resilient energy solutions, and smart infrastructure modernization.

