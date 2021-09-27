checkAd

i3 Energy PLC Announces Presentation

EASTLEIGH, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / i3 Energy plc (AIM:I3E)(TSX:ITE)(FSE:I32), an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada, has uploaded its Interim Results Presentation onto the i3 website, which …

EASTLEIGH, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / i3 Energy plc (AIM:I3E)(TSX:ITE)(FSE:I32), an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada, has uploaded its Interim Results Presentation onto the i3 website, which is available to view here: https://i3.energy/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/

Enquiries:

i3 Energy plc

 

Majid Shafiq (CEO) / Graham Heath (CFO)

c/o Camarco
Tel: +44 (0) 203 781 8331

WH Ireland Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)

 

James Joyce, Darshan Patel

Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Joint Broker)

 

Henry Fitzgerald- O'Connor, James Asensio

Tel: +44 (0) 207 523 8000

Tennyson Securities (Joint Broker)
Peter Krens

Tel: +44 (0) 207 186 9030

Camarco
Owen Roberts, James Crothers, Violet Wilson


Tel: +44 (0) 203 781 8331

Notes to Editors:
i3 Energy is an oil and gas Company with a low cost, diversified, growing production base in Canada's most prolific hydrocarbon region, the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and appraisal assets in the North Sea with significant upside.

The Company is well positioned to deliver future growth through the optimisation of its existing 100% owned asset base and the acquisition of long life, low decline conventional production assets.

i3 is dedicated to responsible corporate practices and the environment, and places high value on adhering to strong Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") practices. i3 is proud of its performance to date as a responsible steward of the environment, people, and capital management. The Company is committed to maintaining an ESG strategy, which has broader implications to long-term value creation, as these benefits extend beyond regulatory requirements.

i3 Energy is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. For further information on i3 Energy please visit https://i3.energy/

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: i3 Energy PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665686/i3-Energy-PLC-Announces-Presentation

Disclaimer

DatumTitel
08:00 Uhri3 Energy PLC Announces Interim Report and Dividend Declaration
Accesswire | Analysen
16.09.21i3 Energy PLC Announces Notice of Half Year 2021 Results and Webcast
Accesswire | Analysen
09.09.21i3 Energy PLC Announces Operational Update
Accesswire | Analysen