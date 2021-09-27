checkAd

SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against AppHarvest, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against AppHarvest, Inc. (“AppHarvest” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: APPH) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between May 17, 2021 and August 10, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before November 23, 2021.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. AppHarvest failed to sufficiently train its expanded workforce. The Company could not consistently produce Grade No. 1 tomatoes in its facilities. These problems were likely to impact the Company’s financial performance. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about AppHarvest, investors suffered damages.

