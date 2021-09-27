checkAd

Maximus Named to Forbes’ List of America’s Best Employers for Diversity

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.09.2021, 23:27  |  14   |   |   

Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading provider of government services worldwide, was named to Forbes’ list of America’s Best Employers for Diversity 2021. Maximus is honored to have received such recognition highlighting our ongoing efforts to create a more inclusive workplace and culture for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I).

“Today's social justice movement has brought needed focus and renewed energy to issues our nation has faced for hundreds of years. We must ensure our efforts and resources support the right initiatives. And to do so, Maximus must lead by example. This recognition showcases our continued strides toward our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion,” said Michelle Link, Chief Human Resources Officer, Maximus.

As part of our ongoing strategy to increase DE&I in the workplace, Maximus seeks to foster a culture that respects and values individual contributions and differences. A commitment to create a more inclusive workplace has materialized through many forms, including developing DE&I workshops, monthly Community Conversations, and networking events. In 2020, the Company launched its DE&I Steering and Design Committees which lead efforts around employee diversity across race and ethnicity, gender, position, and division.

“We are seeing a shift in nationwide consciousness. Systemic change won’t happen overnight, but that won’t keep us from advocating and leading our efforts. We could not have the positive impact on the lives of the individuals and families we serve without a diverse and inclusive workforce and culture,” said Link.

In partnership with Statista, a market research company, Forbes selected America’s Best Employers for Diversity based upon an independent survey of over 50,000 U.S. employees who work for companies with a minimum of 1,000 employees. Participants rated organizations based on several criteria, including age, gender, ethnicity, disability, sexual orientation, equality, and general diversity. The list recognizes the top 500 employers who received the most recommendations from employees and have the most proactive diversity and inclusion initiatives including the most diverse boards and top governing ranks.

Discover more about Maximus' commitment to DE&I.

About Maximus

Since 1975, Maximus (NYSE: MMS) has operated under its founding mission of Helping Government Serve the People, enabling citizens around the globe to successfully engage with their governments at all levels and across a variety of health and human services programs. Maximus delivers innovative business process management and technology solutions that contribute to improved outcomes for citizens and higher levels of productivity, accuracy, accountability, and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. With approximately 34,000 employees worldwide, Maximus is a proud partner to government agencies in the United States, Australia, Canada, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit maximus.com.

Maximus Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Maximus Named to Forbes’ List of America’s Best Employers for Diversity Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading provider of government services worldwide, was named to Forbes’ list of America’s Best Employers for Diversity 2021. Maximus is honored to have received such recognition highlighting our ongoing efforts to create a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
Eurofins Scientific SE: Transplant Genomics Launches OmniGraf, the Only Combination Biomarker Panel That Provides the ...
CytoDyn to Present at Emerging Growth Conference on September 29 Followed by Live Q/A
New Study Evaluates the Feasibility of Using Masimo EMMA Capnography on Mechanically Ventilated ...
Publicis Groupe to Repurchase 2.5 Million Shares to Cover Employee Long Term Incentive Plans
Pfizer Starts Global Phase 2/3 EPIC-PEP Study of Novel COVID-19 Oral Antiviral Candidate for ...
IonQ Expected to Go Public With in Excess of $600 Million in Expected Gross Proceeds
Franklin Templeton to Acquire Investment Grade Credit Team From Aviva Investors
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group"): Half Year 2021 Results
Titel
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Liberty Global Ventures and InfraVia Capital Partners Set up Fibre-to-the-home Joint Venture in ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
Exclusive Networks Announces Successful Initial Public Offering on Euronext Paris
Kilroy Realty Grows Seattle Footprint With $490 Million Acquisition
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization of a COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Virgin Galactic Hires Aparna Chitale as Chief People Officer
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17.09.21John J. Haley Succeeds Peter B. Pond as Chair of Maximus
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten