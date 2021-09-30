checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: Change in management board - Matthias Kröner will terminate his mandate by mutual agreement as of 30 September 2021

Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: Change in management board - Matthias Kröner will terminate his mandate by mutual agreement as of 30 September 2021

Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: Change in management board - Matthias Kröner will terminate his mandate by mutual agreement as of 30 September 2021

Die Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA ("Heliad") based in Frankfurt am Main (ISIN DE000A0L1NN5) announces that management board member Matthias Kröner will end his management board activities by mutual agreement with the supervisory board and the company as of 30 September 2021. From the beginning, the term of office was limited to a maximum of one year. Matthias Kröner has made a significant contribution to the successful change in management in recent months. The Supervisory Board and the company would therefore like to thank Matthias Kröner for his excellent cooperation during this interim period, which was successfully completed faster than originally planned.

About Heliad
Heliad (ISIN: DE000A0L1NN5 / Ticker: HPBK) is a listed investment company with a mission to empower both entrepreneurs and investors. The company invests in market leading companies across various verticals and regions to power their next phase of growth. As a listed company and through our strong team and strategic partners, Heliad can support companies pre, at and post IPO and act as a gateway to public equity capital markets.

An evergreen structure allows Heliad to act independently of usual fund lifecycles and provides shareholders with unique access to pre-IPO market returns without any restrictions or limitations in terms of investment size and term commitment. Further information about Heliad can be found under www.heliad.com follow us on LinkedIn.

Kontakt
Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA
Grüneburgweg 18
60322 Frankfurt am Main
Tel.: +49 (0)69 71 91 59 65 0
E-Mail: investor-relations@heliad.com

