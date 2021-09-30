MasterBeat Corporation's JTEC AutoWorld Launches its EBAY Auto Parts Sales and Distribution Platform

MIRAMAR BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / MasterBeat Corporation (OTC PINK:MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, collectible classic automobiles, and …

As JTEC expands the roll out of its automotive online platform(s), utilizing Amazon, eBay and other platforms the company will accelerate its marketing, sales and exposure strategy to increase sales and profitability.

MIRAMAR BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / MasterBeat Corporation (OTC PINK:MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, collectible classic automobiles, and other tangible assets announces JTEC AutoWorld has launched the EBAY retail segment as part of its online Auto Parts platform, at www.ebay.com/usr/jtecauto

Josh Tannariello, CEO of MasterBeat Corp, stated, "EBAY is just another step in our efforts to increase awareness and product sales via our ecommerce strategy. eBay has more than 180 million consumers worldwide. Auto Parts E-Commerce sales have exceeded $16 Billion in 2020 with mobile phones accounting for approximately $10.4 Billion. The company has also been working on the development of www.JTECAUTOWORLD.COM a one stop online platform that consolidates the automotive industry by listing New and Used Cars, New and Used Auto Parts and providing a nation-wide service provider directory like Angie's list /Home Advisor for the automotive industry. Anticipating the site to be fully functional in Q1 of 2022.

About JTEC Automotive, Inc.

JTEC Automotive provides classic car restoration services for classic antiques, muscle cars, exotic cars, collector cars, street rods, restomods and pro touring vehicles. JTEC is the one-stop shop for all your car's needs. JTEC is a full restoration shop, from body work, to mechanical, interior and paint. Our technicians are committed to providing the highest quality of work in the industry. www.jtecautomotiveinc.com

About JTEC AutoWorld

www.jtecautoworld.com

NEW/USED CARS

JTEC Auto World's "New and Used Car" online platform segment aims to provide, both to the buyer and seller, user-friendly tools necessary to significantly improve the car buying and selling experience with multiple listing options, including original and re-listing services, along with custom research options. The service is available to anyone by simply subscribing, and the JTEC Auto World Subscription is FREE of Charge.