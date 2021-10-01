Afya Limited Announces the Acquisition of RX PRO

Afya Limited, or Afya (Nasdaq: AFYA) today announced the acquisition of 100% of the total share capital of RX PRO, a solution that connects physicians with the pharmaceutical industry, providing specialized and personalized marketing for those companies, in a more convenient way for physicians. RX PRO does this by delivering free samples to a community of pre-selected physicians and offering medical updates regarding pharmaceutical products and treatments in a fast and efficient way for doctors.

RX PRO has already delivered free samples to more than 45,000 physicians with an innovative digital experience, with an NPS of 83 and as of today has more than 12 pharmaceutical companies using its platform. The Company has an expected gross revenue for 2021 of R$8.9 million.