Baxter Presents Critical Care Data at 34th Annual European Society of Intensive Care Medicine LIVES Congress

“Baxter is dedicated to advancing research that helps clinicians optimize care and improve outcomes for the most critically ill patients, including those with acute kidney injury and sepsis,” said Reaz Rasul, general manager of Baxter’s Acute Therapies business. “We are proud to participate in scientific exchange at meetings like ESICM and remain focused on driving innovation that supports patient needs across the care continuum and enables efficiencies in the intensive care unit.”

In one Baxter-sponsored study, investigators found that persistent severe acute kidney injury (PS-AKI) is prevalent among hospitalized adults in the United States and is associated with a significantly higher risk of death during hospitalization, as well as readmissions, dialysis and death during 30-day follow-up, compared to non-persistent AKI. Baxter also presented findings from its sub-analysis of the Fluid Response Evaluation in Sepsis Hypotension and Shock (FRESH) clinical trial patient population evaluating patients’ true baseline creatinine levels (prior to hospitalization). The sub-analysis demonstrated that analyzing patient creatinine levels and fluid responsiveness may help preserve kidney function and decrease the risk of AKI in the septic patient population. FRESH is a prospective, randomized global clinical trial that analyzed fluid management in adults with septic shock and demonstrated the benefits of using dynamic measurements to guide fluid therapy decisions for these patients.

Epidemiology and Clinical Outcomes of Persistent Severe AKI (Abstract #000145)

PS-AKI, a potentially life-threatening condition where kidney injury lasts for three or more days, may be an important determinant of patient outcomes. This study, conducted in collaboration with Premier Applied Sciences (PAS) and bioMérieux (EPA:BIM), compared characteristics and outcomes for patients with stage 2 or 3 AKI, according to KDIGO (Kidney Disease Improving Global Outcomes) criteria, who developed PS-AKI vs. those who did not (NPS-AKI). This retrospective observational study of 126,528 hospitalized U.S. adults was conducted using the Premier Healthcare Database (PHD) from Jan. 1, 2017 – Dec. 31, 2019, with 30-day follow-up for outcomes and a 12-month look-back period for baseline serum creatinine levels and comorbidities, including the Charlson Comorbidity Index. Adjusted for patient, clinical and hospital characteristics, patients with PS-AKI had 1.79 times higher odds of death than patients with NPS-AKI during index hospitalization (p<0.0001). During 30-day follow-up, adjusted odds for PS-AKI vs. NPS-AKI were 7% higher for readmissions, 23% higher for deaths, 10.7 times higher for dialysis and 6.8 times higher for patients who had never been on dialysis previously (p ≤ 0.01 for all).