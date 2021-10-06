checkAd

Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Announces Declaration Of A Special Common Stock Dividend To Shareholders Of Record On Record Date

Autor: Accesswire
06.10.2021, 14:20  |  52   |   |   

Clarifies That The Company Will Be Issuing Additional Restricted Shares To Holders Of Common Stock As Of December 10, 2021.NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ("the Company") …

Clarifies That The Company Will Be Issuing Additional Restricted Shares To Holders Of Common Stock As Of December 10, 2021.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ("the Company") (https://greensolarutility.com), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, recently announced that its Board of Directors has approved a special stock dividend (the "Distribution") to Green Stream Holdings Inc. stockholders of one share of restricted common stock for every 100 shares of common stock presently owned. After the announcement was released on October4, 2021 the Company received some questions about the procedure regarding transaction. This press release is meant to address that shareholder question.

The Company restated that, On October 1, 2021, the Board of Directors of Green Stream Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") authorized a stock dividend of one (1) share of the Company's common stock, par value $0.001 par value (the "Common Stock"), for each one hundred (100) shares of Common Stock held on December 10, 2021 (the "Record Date"). In response to shareholder reaction, the Company reiterates that this transaction is an issuance of additional shares from the company to each shareholder who holds a minimum of 100 shares on the Record Date. Those shareholders will receive: "… one (1) share of the Company's common stock, par value $0.001 par value (the "Common Stock"), for each one hundred (100) shares of Common Stock held on December 10, 2021..."

The Distribution will take place in the form of a pro rata common stock dividend to each Green Stream stockholder of record on the Distribution Date. No action is required by the applicable shareholders.

No fractional shares of common stock will be distributed. Instead, Green Stream stockholders will receive a number rounded to the next highest number. The Distribution is intended to qualify as tax free to Green Stream stockholders for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

No vote or action is required by Green Stream's stockholders in order to receive the Distribution, which is subject to certain customary conditions, which conditions are expected to be satisfied on or prior to the distribution date.

About Green Stream Finance, Inc.

Green Stream Finance, Inc., a solar utility and finance company with satellite offices in Malibu, CA and New York, NY, is focused on exploiting currently unmet markets in the solar energy space, and is currently licensed in California, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Colorado, Hawaii, and Canada. The Company's next-generation solar greenhouses constructed and managed by Green Rain Solar, LLC, a Nevada-based division, utilize proprietary greenhouse technology and trademarked design developed by world-renowned architect Mr. Antony Morali. The Company is currently targeting high-growth solar market segments for its advanced solar greenhouse and advanced solar battery products. The Company has a growing footprint in the significantly underserved solar market in New York City where it is targeting 50,000 to 100,000 square feet of rooftop space for the installation of its solar panels. Green Stream is looking to forge key partnership with major investment groups, brokers, and private investors in order to capitalize on a variety of unique investment opportunities in the commercial solar energy markets. The Company is dedicated to becoming a major player in this critical space. Through its innovative solar product offerings and industry partnerships, the Company is well-positioned to become a significant player in the solar space.

Seite 1 von 2
Green Stream Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Announces Declaration Of A Special Common Stock Dividend To Shareholders Of Record On Record Date Clarifies That The Company Will Be Issuing Additional Restricted Shares To Holders Of Common Stock As Of December 10, 2021.NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ("the Company") …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Camber Comments on "Short" Report
Gold Resource Corporation Enters Into Arrangement Agreement With Aquila Resources Inc.
Vicinity Motor Corp. Enters EV Cutaway Market in Strategic Partnership with Optimal-EV
Global Helium Corp. Announces Completion of $5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
Citizen Stash Completes $1.5 Million Debenture Offering to The Valens Company and Files Information ...
Amphy, The Largest Live Learning Marketplace, Announces Launch of Social Commerce Amid Record ...
RE Royalties Enters into Additional CAD $0.8 Million Loan Agreement with Switch Power for Energy ...
Openly Supports its Rapid Growth with Eight New Strategic Hires, Celebrates Growing to Over 130 ...
Cadillac Ventures Inc. Announces Delay in Filing Financial Statements and MD&A
Mucinno Holding, Inc. Signs Contract with CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.; a Fortune Global 500 Company
Titel
iOmx Therapeutics Raises EUR 65 million in Series B Round
Blender Bites Hires Director of Sales & Marketing to Expand on Management Team
HIRE Technologies Strengthens Balance Sheet by Closing $2.8 Million Second Tranche Non-Brokered ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Camber Comments on "Short" Report
ReelTime Media ads NCAA Division 1 Football to its Sports Network Providing Placement Coverage in ...
Letter to Stockholders: BioLargo Positions for Expansive Commercial Reach Through Strategic ...
Generation Income Properties Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option To Purchase Additional ...
Link Global Technologies Provides an Update on AUC Staff Proposal
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
04.10.21Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Announces Declaration Of A Special Common Stock Dividend
Accesswire | Analysen
30.09.21Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Launches Plan To Fully Maximize Its Rapidly Growing Urban Gardening Sector To Create Micro Solar Grids In Urban Areas
Accesswire | Analysen
28.09.21Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Launches Plan To Fully Maximize Its Rapidly Growing Urban Gardening Sector To Create Micro Solar Grids In Urban Areas
Accesswire | Analysen
27.09.21Green Stream Holdings Now Has Two Community Solar Projects In Rochester, NY
Accesswire | Analysen
24.09.21Green Stream Holdings Begins Application For 3rd Utility Interconnection Agreement For Anthony Morali Designed 350 Thousand Foot, 3 Megawatt Roof Mount System
Accesswire | Analysen
23.09.21Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Says "Yield" Was Removed Today
Accesswire | Analysen
22.09.21Green Stream Holdings Announces Anthony Morali Completes Initial Design For 350 Thousand Foot, 3 Megawatt Roof Mount System
Accesswire | Analysen
21.09.21Green Stream Holdings Announces Its Structural Engineer Completed Soil Borings For 3 Megawatt Solar Farm; Construction Of Canopy To Begin Shortly
Accesswire | Analysen
20.09.21Green Stream Holdings Announces Completion Of Soil Borings For Solar Farm Canopy Construction Site
Accesswire | Analysen
17.09.21Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Says It Confirmed With OTC That Yield Designation This Morning Was Not Due To A Filing Issue; It Was An Automatic System Issue
Accesswire | Analysen