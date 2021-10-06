checkAd

Six Flags Sets Date to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Earnings

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) today announced it will release third quarter financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. An investor conference call will follow beginning at 7:00 a.m. Central Time. The call can be accessed through the Six Flags Investor Relations website, investors.sixflags.com, or by dialing 1-855-889-1976 in the United States or +1-937-641-0558 outside the United States and requesting the Six Flags earnings call.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation
 Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 60 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.



