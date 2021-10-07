Safety, Sustainability and Efficiency Top Agenda at Velodyne Lidar’s World Safety Summit on Autonomous Technology

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) today announced its fourth annual World Safety Summit on Autonomous Technology, which will focus on advancing safety, sustainability and efficiency. The summit will look at how autonomous technology is changing and shaping automotive and industrial sectors, and helping create sustainable and efficient infrastructure. By sharing a variety of perspectives on innovation, Velodyne aims to advance understanding of how autonomous solutions can bring societal, economic and environmental benefits.

The free 2021 World Safety Summit brings together industry, government and journalism leaders for a compelling agenda and takes place on November 2 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. PDT. The summit is a virtual event and open to the public. Charlie Vogelheim, an expert with over 30 years of automotive industry experience, will be the moderator for the summit. To see the agenda and register, please go to: 2021 World Safety Summit.

The summit keynote speakers are renowned leaders on how to realize the vision of autonomous solutions that achieve safety, sustainability and efficiency. Keynote sessions include a fireside chat with Dr. Mark Rosekind, Chief Safety Innovation Officer, Zoox and an address by James Owens, Head of Regulatory, Nuro.

The summit agenda features three panel sessions with experts from organizations that include AECOM, Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI), Exyn, Gatik, Intelligent Transportation Society of America (ITSA), New York City Fire Department (FDNY), Nuro, NVIDIA, Partners for Automated Vehicle Education (PAVE), Velodyne and more.

Events of the past year have, for many people, redefined the meaning of safety. The panel sessions will explore how safety is not only about mitigating risk of immediate human harm, but also about laying the groundwork to secure future generations by creating a sustainable and efficient infrastructure. The sessions are: AVs Beyond AI: Ensuring Safety at The System Level, sponsored by PAVE; The Role of Smart Infrastructure Solutions to Achieve Vision Zero, sponsored by ITSA; and The Future of Industry – Robots Tackling the Dull, Dirty and Dangerous, sponsored by AUVSI.