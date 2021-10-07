checkAd

Safety, Sustainability and Efficiency Top Agenda at Velodyne Lidar’s World Safety Summit on Autonomous Technology

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2021, 12:48  |  49   |   |   

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) today announced its fourth annual World Safety Summit on Autonomous Technology, which will focus on advancing safety, sustainability and efficiency. The summit will look at how autonomous technology is changing and shaping automotive and industrial sectors, and helping create sustainable and efficient infrastructure. By sharing a variety of perspectives on innovation, Velodyne aims to advance understanding of how autonomous solutions can bring societal, economic and environmental benefits.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211007005285/en/

Velodyne Lidar announced its fourth annual World Safety Summit on Autonomous Technology, which will focus on advancing safety, sustainability and efficiency. The summit will look at how autonomous technology is changing and shaping automotive and industrial sectors, and helping create sustainable and efficient infrastructure. (Graphic: Velodyne Lidar)

Velodyne Lidar announced its fourth annual World Safety Summit on Autonomous Technology, which will focus on advancing safety, sustainability and efficiency. The summit will look at how autonomous technology is changing and shaping automotive and industrial sectors, and helping create sustainable and efficient infrastructure. (Graphic: Velodyne Lidar)

The free 2021 World Safety Summit brings together industry, government and journalism leaders for a compelling agenda and takes place on November 2 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. PDT. The summit is a virtual event and open to the public. Charlie Vogelheim, an expert with over 30 years of automotive industry experience, will be the moderator for the summit. To see the agenda and register, please go to: 2021 World Safety Summit.

The summit keynote speakers are renowned leaders on how to realize the vision of autonomous solutions that achieve safety, sustainability and efficiency. Keynote sessions include a fireside chat with Dr. Mark Rosekind, Chief Safety Innovation Officer, Zoox and an address by James Owens, Head of Regulatory, Nuro.

The summit agenda features three panel sessions with experts from organizations that include AECOM, Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI), Exyn, Gatik, Intelligent Transportation Society of America (ITSA), New York City Fire Department (FDNY), Nuro, NVIDIA, Partners for Automated Vehicle Education (PAVE), Velodyne and more.

Events of the past year have, for many people, redefined the meaning of safety. The panel sessions will explore how safety is not only about mitigating risk of immediate human harm, but also about laying the groundwork to secure future generations by creating a sustainable and efficient infrastructure. The sessions are: AVs Beyond AI: Ensuring Safety at The System Level, sponsored by PAVE; The Role of Smart Infrastructure Solutions to Achieve Vision Zero, sponsored by ITSA; and The Future of Industry – Robots Tackling the Dull, Dirty and Dangerous, sponsored by AUVSI.

Seite 1 von 3
Velodyne Lidar Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Safety, Sustainability and Efficiency Top Agenda at Velodyne Lidar’s World Safety Summit on Autonomous Technology Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) today announced its fourth annual World Safety Summit on Autonomous Technology, which will focus on advancing safety, sustainability and efficiency. The summit will look at how autonomous technology is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
New Study Shows a Rapid Increase of Diesel-Fueled Backup Generators Across California
Bitwise Announces Results of September 2021 Month-End Crypto Index Reconstitution
Moderna to Build State-of-the-Art mRNA Facility in Africa to Manufacture up to 500 Million Doses ...
UiPath Announces Winners of 2021 Partner Awards from FORWARD IV Conference
Palantir Introduces Second Cohort of "Foundry for Builders" Start-Ups
NNOX ALERT: Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ginkgo ...
CARDNET Selects HPE GreenLake to Provide a Secure, Scalable Platform for Digital Payments and ...
Veolia Environnement: Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.09.21Intelligent Infrastructure Solution von Velodyne Lidar steht vor Großeinsatz für Smart-City-Initiative der University of California in Irvine
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21Velodyne Lidar’s Intelligent Infrastructure Solution Selected for Major Deployment in University of California, Irvine Smart Cities Initiative
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Velodyne Lidar gibt mehrjährige Liefervereinbarung mit TOPODRONE bekannt
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Velodyne Lidar Announces Multi-Year Supply Agreement with TOPODRONE
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21AGM entscheidet sich für den Alpha-Prime-Sensor von Velodyne Lidar für das neue mobile Scanningsystem
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21AGM Selects Velodyne Lidar’s Alpha Prime Sensor for New Mobile Scanning System
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.09.21Velodyne Lidar fordert Maßnahmen zur Verbesserung der Sicherheit von Fußgängern
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Velodyne Lidar Calls for Action to Improve Pedestrian Safety
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten