Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 06/10/2021 is €10.34

DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC / Key word(s): Statement/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain
07.10.2021 / 13:56
Corporate News

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. ("Cryptology")
Malta, 07.10.2021

Bitcoin and Ether surge in the past week as crypto market sentiment has never been more positive

 

Malta, 07.10.2021. Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR), a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models, announced its most recent weekly estimated Net Asset Value ("NAV") per share of €10.34.

Bitcoin surged over 30% in the past week, crossing $55,000 once more, as crypto market sentiment continues to remain positive. Recent developments such as the adoption of Bitcoin tipping, via the Lightning network, on Twitter have been seen as crypto adoption drivers, contributing to the recent surge.

GBC AG, an independent capital markets research firm, issued an updated report on Cryptology after the share split with a "BUY" rating. Adjusting for the 20-1 stock split, GBC increased its price target to €18.35. The shares closed yesterday at €6.95, implying well over a 50% discount to GBC's price target.

Cryptology CEO, Patrick Lowry, said "The march towards the inevitable adoption of crypto continues to power forward. Bitcoin has once again become a trillion-dollar asset, secured by the most advanced, distributed global computer network in the world. I know trust in Bitcoin's worth truly being a trillion dollars more than the proposed 'trillion-dollar coin' printed out of thin air by the U.S. Treasury. This is the difference between 'hard' and 'soft' money."

Cryptology shares currently trade on several German exchanges including Börse Düsseldorf, Gettex and Tradegate. In order to increase trading liquidity and open up to new shareholder groups, Cryptology is currently exploring an international listing.

About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR) is a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models. Founded by Christian Angermayer's family office, Apeiron Investment Group, and crypto-legend Mike Novogratz, Cryptology is the largest publicly traded holding company for blockchain- and crypto-based business models in Europe. Noteworthy portfolio companies include crypto-giant and EOSIO software publisher Block.one, leading HPC provider Northern Data, commission-free online neobroker nextmarkets, and crypto asset management group Iconic Holding.

Media Contact:

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Jefim Gewiet (COO)

66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street,

Sliema SLM 1707 Malta

E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com


Language: English
Company: Cryptology Asset Group PLC
Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street
SLM 1707 Sliema
Malta
E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com
Internet: cryptology-ag.com
ISIN: MT0001770107
WKN: A2JDEW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
