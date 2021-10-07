checkAd

Aztec Minerals Arranges CAD$1.05 Million Private Placement Financing

Autor: Accesswire
07.10.2021, 14:00  |  13   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Aztec Minerals Corp. (TSXV:AZT)(OTCQB:AZZTF) has arranged a CAD$1.05 million non-brokered private placement …

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Aztec Minerals Corp. (TSXV:AZT)(OTCQB:AZZTF) has arranged a CAD$1.05 million non-brokered private placement financing. Finders fees may be payable in cash and / or warrants on certain portions of the financing, subject to regulatory approvals.

The Company has agreed to issue 3.5 million units at a price of CAD$0.30 per Unit for gross proceeds of CAD$1.05 million. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company and one warrant exercisable to purchase an additional common share at an exercise price of CAD$0.40 for a two-year period following the closing of the Private Placement.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement to conduct exploration work on its Cervantes Porphyry gold-copper project in Sonora, Mexico and its Tombstone Epithermal gold-silver & CRD silver-lead-zinc-copper-gold project in Arizona, USA, as well as for general working capital purposes.

The closing of the Private Placement is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a four-month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws commencing on the closing date of the Private Placement.

The securities being offered under the Private Placement have not been, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. federal and state registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities in the United States.

"Simon Dyakowski"

Simon Dyakowski,
Chief Executive Officer
Aztec Minerals Corp.

About Aztec Minerals - Aztec is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of large polymetallic mineral deposits in the Americas. Our core asset is the prospective Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property in Sonora, Mexico. The historic, district-scale Tombstone properties host both bulk tonnage epithermal gold-silver as well as CRD silver-lead-zinc mineralization in Cochise County, Arizona. Aztec's shares trade on the TSX-V stock exchange (symbol AZT) and on the OTCQB (symbol AZZTF).

For more information, please contact:

Simon Dyakowski, CEO or Bradford Cooke, Chairman
Tel: (604) 619-7469
Fax: (604) 685-9744
Email: simon@aztecminerals.com
Website: www.aztecminerals.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects" or "it is expected", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward looking statements in this press release include, but are not restricted to, statements regarding the completion of the Private Placement, the number of securities to be issued in the Private Placement, the anticipated gross proceeds of the Private Placement, and the Company's planned use of the proceeds of the Private Placement.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include that the Company does not complete all or any part of the Private Placement or the Company does not receive regulatory acceptance to the Private Placement. Accordingly the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward looking statements, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Aztec Minerals Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667135/Aztec-Minerals-Arranges-CAD105-Milli ...

Aztec Minerals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aztec Minerals Arranges CAD$1.05 Million Private Placement Financing NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Aztec Minerals Corp. (TSXV:AZT)(OTCQB:AZZTF) has arranged a CAD$1.05 million non-brokered private placement …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Provides Update on TSXV Application for Reinstatement
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Pershing Motor Yacht "VANTAGE" Sold
Tragic Contractor Fatality at TDG Gold Corp’s Shasta Site
Silver X Commences Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Update at Nueva Recuperada to Expand ...
Core Assets Announces Promotional Activity Engagement and Reminder of Corporate Presentation
Galore Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement, Bonus Agreement and Approval of Debt Settlement
Remote Medical Diagnostic Company, Biotricity, to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell on ...
Invitation To CTT Systems AB's (Publ.) Presentation of The Interim Report For Q3 2021
AMPD Announces FY 2021 Annual Financial and Operational Performance Highlights
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
iOmx Therapeutics Raises EUR 65 million in Series B Round
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Blender Bites Hires Director of Sales & Marketing to Expand on Management Team
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Announces Declaration Of A Special Common Stock Dividend To ...
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Camber Comments on "Short" Report
Link Global Technologies Provides an Update on AUC Staff Proposal
TESVOLT GmbH: Tesvolt Concludes an Agreement in the Hydrogen Segment with a Potential Turnover of ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:02 UhrAztec Minerals führt Privatplatzierung im Wert von 1,05 Mio. CAD durch
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
03.10.21Volatilität hält an...: Wochenrückblick KW 39-2021 – Was für eine Woche!
Jörg Schulte | Kommentare
Anzeige
28.09.21Aztec gibt Endergebnisse der Phase-II-RC-Bohrungen im Projekt Tombstone in Arizona bekannt: Es wurden unter anderem 2,44 g/t Gold und 66,56 g/t Silber (3,39 g/t Au-Äqu.) auf 65,5 m mit 16,80 g/t Gold und 374,36 g/t Silber (22,15 g/t Au-Äqu.) auf 7,6 m durchteuft
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
28.09.21Aztec Reports Final Phase 2 RC Drill Results from Tombstone Project, Arizona; Including 2.44 gpt Gold and 66.56 gpt Silver (3.39 gpt AuEq) over 65.5 m with 16.80 gpt gold and 374.36 gpt silver (22.15 gpt AuEq) over 7.6 m
Accesswire | Analysen
26.09.21TOP-LEISTUNG...: Wochenrückblick KW 38-2021 – Trotzt „Gift-Cocktail“ wacker geschlagen!
Jörg Schulte | Kommentare
Anzeige
14.09.21Aztec meldet weitere Ergebnisse der RC-Bohrungen im Projekt Tombstone (Arizona): u.a. 1,73 g/t Gold und 56,2 g/t Silber (2,53 g/t AuÄq) auf 64,0 m
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
14.09.21Aztec Reports Additional RC Drill Results from Tombstone Project, Arizona; Including 1.73 gpt Gold and 56.2 gpt Silver (2.53 gpt AuEq) over 64.0 m
Accesswire | Analysen
12.09.21Was war das denn?: Wochenrückblick KW 36-2021 - Ein „Schuss vor den Bug“
Jörg Schulte | Kommentare
Anzeige
08.09.21Aztec meldet weitere Ergebnisse der RC-Bohrungen im Projekt Tombstone (Arizona): u.a. 1,8 g/t Gold und 36,9 g/t Silber (2,33 g/t AuÄq) auf 70,1 m
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
08.09.21Aztec Reports Additional RC Drill Results from Tombstone Project, Arizona; Including 1.8 gpt Gold and 36.9 gpt Silver (2.33 gpt AuEq) over 70.1 m
Accesswire | Analysen