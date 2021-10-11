checkAd

DGAP-News Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: Landmark acquisition of 51.8 MW onshore wind project in Poland signed

11.10.2021 / 08:22
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Acquisition of newly built 51.8 MW onshore wind project in Poland
  • Long-term and inflation-linked public support mechanism
  • Upside potential from currently high electricity prices
  • EU taxonomy alignment assessment conducted

Gruenwald, October 11, 2021 - Today, Pacifico Renewables Yield AG (ISIN: DE000A2YN371) (the "Company"), an independent producer of electricity from renewable sources, signed a purchase agreement to acquire three onshore wind parks located in northern Poland with a total capacity of 51.8 MW.

Landmark transaction is a key milestone to reach 400 MW target

This acquisition represents the Company's third transaction in 2021 and demonstrates its ability to deliver on its growth trajectory. Once the transaction closes, the Company's portfolio growth will amount to 75 MW year-to-date. The three wind parks were developed by the Company's strategic partner, Pacifico Energy Partners GmbH, and comprise a total of 20 wind turbines which all started generating electricity by the end of the first half of 2021. Prior to signing the purchase agreement today, the Company had secured the assets during construction by refinancing existing subordinated debt of the target company in December 2020.

Christoph Strasser, Co-CEO: "This landmark acquisition is an important step towards our goal to grow our portfolio to 400 MW by 2023. It furthermore demonstrates our ability to acquire attractive assets from our network of partnerships with project developers in a tailored transaction."

Based on a cash-free enterprise value of approximately €104 million, an expected levered equity IRR of approximately 7% was estimated[1], including senior project financing of PLN 225 million (approximately €49 million).[2] Interest rates for the full debt repayment profile of the senior term loans are hedged through interest rate derivatives.

Wertpapier


