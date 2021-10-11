checkAd

BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions

What you need to know:

  • Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business today announced that BlueJeans by Verizon, a leading and innovative provider of solutions in the Meeting Solutions market, has been positioned by Gartner as a Visionary in the Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions for its offering, BlueJeans Meetings1. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Today’s flexible work environment requires full-scale collaboration from anywhere. With new features that enhance hybrid meeting security, engagement and inclusivity, including an integrated stack of 2D/3D office, whiteboard and messaging capabilities, ​BlueJeans by Verizon empowers organizations with seamless and secure video collaboration for success in the experiential workplace. With these latest innovations and an increased demand for video conferencing services driving license growth up 377 percent year-over-year and new bookings up 174 percent year-over-year, BlueJeans is redefining the flexible workplace.

Furthermore, by tapping into the benefits of Verizon’s 5G network and the power of near real-time edge compute, BlueJeans has been able to integrate with leading device manufacturers that will unlock new opportunities in video business applications and drive forward Verizon’s vision for the future of 5G.

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about BlueJeans’ strengths and cautions, among other provider offerings, at https://www.bluejeans.com/resources/analyst-report/gartner-magic-quadr ...

Additional Resources:

Gartner disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About BlueJeans by Verizon
BlueJeans by Verizon, a leading and innovative provider of solutions in the Meeting Solutions market offers expertise worldwide. Learn more information at www.bluejeans.com.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

1 Source: Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions,” [Mike Fasciani, Tom Eagle, Brian Doherty, Christopher Trueman, October 7, 2021].

