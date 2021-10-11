checkAd

TechnipFMC Awarded Substantial Long-term Contract by Petrobras

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.10.2021, 22:15  |  11   |   |   

Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) has been awarded a substantial(1) long-term charter and services contract by Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) for the pipelay support vessel Coral do Atlântico.

The Brazilian-registered vessel has been secured on a three-year contract, with an option to extend. Operations offshore Brazil are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2022.

Coral do Atlântico is an important component of the Company’s leading flexible pipe ecosystem in Brazil and will mainly be deployed in ultra-deepwater of up to 3,000 meters.

Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented, “Coral do Atlântico is the third of our pipelay support vessels to be contracted via a long-term charter by Petrobras this year, indicating rising demand in the Brazilian market for flexibles. Coral do Atlântico’s versatility and ability to work in deep or shallow water is a large part of the vessel’s appeal. This latest contract further strengthens our collaborative, trusting relationship with Petrobras that spans decades.”

Coral do Atlântico has a history of long-term charters with Petrobras and has consistently been awarded the client’s highest rating for operational performance, quality of work, and health, safety and environment.

(1) For TechnipFMC, a “substantial” contract is between $250 million and $500 million.

Note: this inbound order is included in the Company’s third quarter financial results.

Important Information for Investors and Securityholders

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words “believe”, “estimated” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. For information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results, please see our risk factors set forth in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which include our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any of our forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a leading technology provider to the traditional and new energy industries, delivering fully integrated projects, products, and services.

With our proprietary technologies and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients’ project economics, helping them unlock new possibilities to develop energy resources while reducing carbon intensity and supporting their energy transition ambitions.

Organized in two business segments — Subsea and Surface Technologies — we will continue to advance the industry with our pioneering integrated ecosystems (such as iEPCI, iFEED and iComplete), technology leadership and digital innovation.

Each of our approximately 20,000 employees is driven by a commitment to our clients’ success, and a culture of strong execution, purposeful innovation, and challenging industry conventions.

TechnipFMC uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about how we are driving change in the industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

Category: UK regulatory

TechnipFMC Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TechnipFMC Awarded Substantial Long-term Contract by Petrobras Regulatory News: TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) has been awarded a substantial(1) long-term charter and services contract by Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) for the pipelay support vessel Coral do Atlântico. The Brazilian-registered vessel has been …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
United States: TotalEnergies and Qnergy Deploy an Innovative Technology to Reduce Methane Emissions on the Barnett ...
Aspen Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Aspen Technology, Inc. Is Fair ...
Hasbro Chairman & CEO Brian D. Goldner to Take Medical Leave to Focus on Health
Tender offer for SQLI shares DBAY Advisors announces a price increase
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives New European Patent Notice of Allowance for Tedopi
Rocket Lab Launch Operations Underway For Two BlackSky Missions in November
Worldwide Leaders Gather for 2021 Global Inclusive Growth Summit on October 14
Helios Technologies Completes Acquisition of Assets of Joyonway Expanding Electronic Controls ...
Paltel Group Upgrades Network Infrastructure with Juniper Networks for a Superior User Experience
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22:15 UhrTechnipFMC Awarded Substantial Long-term Contract by Petrobras
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21TechnipFMC plc Total Voting Rights and Share Capital
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21TechnipFMC Announces Extension of Its Previously Announced Note Tender Offer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21TechnipFMC Announces Extension of Its Previously Announced Note Tender Offer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21TechnipFMC Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21TechnipFMC Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21TechnipFMC Announces Early Results in Connection with Its Previously Announced Note Tender Offer; Early Tender Premium Shall Apply through the Expiration Time
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21TechnipFMC Announces Early Results in Connection with Its Previously Announced Note Tender Offer; Early Tender Premium Shall Apply through the Expiration Time
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21TechnipFMC plc Announces Filing of Current Report on Form 8-K Revising Certain Financial Information and Related Disclosures Included in TechnipFMC plc's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten