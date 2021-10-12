checkAd

Client Focus and Independence Attracts Advisor Reid Evans to Ameriprise

Financial advisor Reid Evans recently joined the independent channel of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) from Raymond James in Pella, Iowa with $120 million in client assets. Evans joined Ameriprise for the opportunity to be independent and align with a client-focused firm. With the transition, Evans operates as a member of The McCulla Group, an Ameriprise practice led by private wealth advisor Matthew McCulla, CFP.

Evans and McCulla met five years ago and realized they shared similar values, starting with their deep commitment to serving clients. Evans began exploring options for moving his practice and realized after an in-depth search that joining Ameriprise would unlock opportunities to build his book of business while providing an outstanding experience to his clients. He also discovered that teaming up with McCulla would provide benefits to both advisors, enabling them to expand their client base while increasing operational efficiency.

Reflecting on his move, Evans said, “Ameriprise offers excellent client-facing technology and a broad array of products and services to meet clients’ unique protection needs. Additionally, the firm provides the independence to control how I provide client service and define the goals for my business.”

“For entrepreneurially-minded advisors like Reid, we are the firm of choice because we commit our time, energy, and resources to helping advisors grow according to their unique practice visions,” said Manish Dave, Ameriprise Senior Vice President of Business Development and Experienced Advisor Recruiting. “We have invested heavily in making it easy for independent advisors to do business with clients and grow exponentially.”

The McCulla Group was established in 2014 and manages $150 million in client assets. The team also includes office manager Amy Bollinger, and financial planning assistant Sarah Appleget.

Ameriprise has continued to attract experienced, productive advisors, with approximately 1,700 joining the firm in the last 5 years.1 To find out why experienced financial advisors are joining Ameriprise, visit ameriprise.com/why.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc. owns the certification marks CFP, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM and federally registered CFP (with flame design) in the U.S., which it awards to individuals who successfully complete CFP Board’s initial and ongoing certification requirements.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.

2021 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

1 Ameriprise Financial 2020 10-K.

