Evoqua Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Call and Webcast

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) announced plans to hold its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 earnings conference call Tuesday, November 16 at 10:00 a.m. ET. A press release detailing the Company’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 results will be issued prior to the call. The information to join the earnings conference call is below:

US Participant Dial-in: (877) 876-9173

International Participant Dial-in: (785) 424-1667

Conference ID: AQUA21

This call will be recorded.

US Replay: (800) 839-5634

International Replay: (402) 220-2560

Replay Available: Beginning 1:00 p.m. ET on November 16 until

11:59 p.m. on November 30, 2021

The live audio webcast and presentation slides for the call will be accessible via Evoqua's Investor Relations website, http://aqua.evoqua.com/. The link to the webcast replay and the presentation slides will also be posted on Evoqua's Investor Relations website.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies is a leading provider of mission-critical water and wastewater treatment solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products, services, and expertise to support industrial, municipal and recreational customers who value water. Evoqua has worked to protect water, the environment, and its employees for more than 100 years, earning a reputation for quality, safety, and reliability around the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company operates in more than 160 locations across ten countries. Serving more than 38,000 customers and 200,000 installations worldwide, our employees are united by a common purpose: Transforming Water. Enriching Life.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211013005049/en/