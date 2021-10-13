Epazz’s CryObo Technology to Revolutionize Real Estate Market 

The tokens will be backed by real estate. Real estate developers will appraise for current value; however, the future of real estate will be evaluated. The goal is for real estate developers to access the future value of properties once land is developed and buildings are constructed. This technology would allow real estate developers to raise capital at better terms and allow the token holder to raise appraisals of the tokens and earned income.

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Epazz Inc. (OTC Pink: EPAZ), a mission-critical provider of blockchain cryptocurrency mobile apps and cloud-based business software solutions, announced today that CryObo technology, developed initially for the hemp industry, will enter the real estate market, providing the ability for real estate developers to secure financing by tokenization of real estate deals and allowing those deals to access the token markets.

Our goal is to launch CryObo in early 2022. This decentralized financial system would be the first real-world business backing the tokenized economy. It would be beneficial to fund farmers, help their customers by giving discounts and provide incentives for the retail sector. The company will soon launch the GSS pool, Greenheart Subscription Stake. When customers stake a number of X tokens, the company will automatically auto-ship a subscription service of that product every month.

Shaun Passley, Ph.D., Epazz Inc. CEO and chairman, said, “We believe the true value of blockchain technology is transforming old industries. Real estate industry needs to change how business is done. CryObo will be bringing blockchain technology to one of the oldest industries.”

About CryObo Inc.

CryObo Inc. will be enhancing its software to give early access companies backed by real assets an easy way to access the token markets. The company’s platform will change how people transact real estate, digital assets, crops and raw materials by allowing companies to access the future value of their assets. The growth of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is bringing new regulations for large financial service companies, which will require a smart solution to manage their growing portfolios.

About Epazz Inc. ( www.epazz.com )

Epazz Inc. is a leading cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS v3.0 is the complete business web-based software package for small to midsize businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies and higher-education institutions. BoxesOS provides a combination of many of the web-based applications that an organization would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz’s other products are DeskFlex ( room scheduling software ) and Provitrac ( applicant-tracking system ).

SAFE HARBOR

The “Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking language, such as “may,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe” and “continue,” the negative thereof or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from future results or those implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Epazz Inc. assumes no obligation and has no intention of updating forward-looking statements. It has no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Epazz Inc. Investors are encouraged to review Epazz Inc.’s public filings on SEC.gov and otcmarkets.com , including its unaudited and audited financial statements and its OTC Markets filings, which contain general business information about the company's operations, results of its operations and risks associated with the company and its operations.

Contact