RocketFuel to Attend Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

San Francisco, California, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTC QB: “RKFL”) (“RocketFuel” or the “Company”), a global provider of payment solutions via bank transfers, Bitcoin, and other cryptocurrencies, today announced that it will attend the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference which is being held at the Marriott Marquis Times Square, New York City on October 14-15.



RocketFuel VP of Product Growth and Partnerships, Kurt Kumar will be attending the conference in person and promote the growing utility of cryptocurrencies as a fast and secure payment method for businesses in the cannabis industry, which otherwise face numerous challenges from traditional banks and financial institutions. His team will also be accepting merchant and partnership registrations in the RocketFuel booth on the Benzinga Conference floor and will provide live demos of RocketFuel’s payment solution for web and mobile devices.