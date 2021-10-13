checkAd

RocketFuel to Attend Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

San Francisco, California, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTC QB: “RKFL”) (“RocketFuel” or the “Company”), a global provider of payment solutions via bank transfers, Bitcoin, and other cryptocurrencies, today announced that it will attend the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference which is being held at the Marriott Marquis Times Square, New York City on October 14-15.

RocketFuel VP of Product Growth and Partnerships, Kurt Kumar will be attending the conference in person and promote the growing utility of cryptocurrencies as a fast and secure payment method for businesses in the cannabis industry, which otherwise face numerous challenges from traditional banks and financial institutions. His team will also be accepting merchant and partnership registrations in the RocketFuel booth on the Benzinga Conference floor and will provide live demos of RocketFuel’s payment solution for web and mobile devices.

RocketFuel is a publicly traded company that has been active in the payments space since its launch in Q1 2021 and leads the ecosystem with industry-first features such as “Price Settlement Guarantee”, support for 50+ cryptocurrencies, and no fees on chargebacks and refunds. With its intuitive one-click interface, RocketFuel is promoting the adoption of cryptocurrencies amongst merchants and shoppers as a viable payment method that is fast, secure, and borderless.

About RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc.

RocketFuel is a global payments solution company that provides online shoppers with a simple, easy-to-use, one-click checkout process that accepts payments with bank transfers, Bitcoin, and 50+ cryptocurrencies. RocketFuel provides a highly secure and efficient shopping cart experience with significantly low fees for merchants, along with the benefits of no chargebacks and no card declines. RocketFuel's solutions focus on enhanced customer privacy protection eliminating the risk of a data breach while improving speed, security, and ease of use. Shoppers on RocketFuel powered online stores enjoy seamless check-out and forget the clunky cart paradigm of the past. RocketFuel merchants are able to implement new impulse buying schemes and generate new sales channels that are unavailable in other present-day e-commerce solutions. More information about RocketFuel is available at: www.RocketFuelBlockchain.com

COMPANY CONTACT

Kurt Kumar, VP

Email: Contact@RocketFuelBlockchain.com

INVESTOR CONTACT

Ben Yankowitz, CFO

Email: B.Yankowitz@RocketFuelBlockchain.com





