checkAd

Lucid Diagnostics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2021, 03:28  |   |   |   

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD) (“Lucid”) a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company, and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ) (“PAVmed”), today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $14.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Lucid. The gross proceeds to Lucid from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses payable by Lucid, are expected to be $70,000,000. In addition, Lucid has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of common stock from Lucid at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Lucid's common stock is expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol "LUCD" on October 14, 2021. The offering is expected to close on or about October 18, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Cantor and Canaccord Genuity are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. BTIG and Needham & Company are acting as co-lead managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the securities being sold in the offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on October 13, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a written prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus and, when available, the final prospectus related to the offering can be accessed by visiting the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering can be obtained, when available, from either of the following:

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets Department
499 Park Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10022
prospectus@cantor.com

Canaccord Genuity LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department
99 High Street, Suite 1200, Boston, MA 02110
prospectus@cgf.com

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD) is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company, and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM). Lucid is focused on the millions of patients with gastroesophageal disease (GERD), also known as chronic heartburn, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer. Lucid’s EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test, performed on samples collected in a brief noninvasive office procedure with its EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, is the first and only commercially available diagnostic test capable of serving as a widespread screening tool to prevent cancer and cancer deaths through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk GERD patients. EsoGuard is commercialized in the U.S. as a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT). EsoCheck is commercialized in the U.S. as a 510(k)-cleared esophageal cell collection device. EsoGuard, used with EsoCheck, was granted FDA Breakthrough Device designation and is the subject of two large, actively enrolling, international multicenter clinical trials to support FDA PMA approval. Lucid is building a network of Lucid Test Centers where at-risk GERD patients can undergo the EsoCheck procedure for EsoGuard testing.

Seite 1 von 3
Lucid Diagnostics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lucid Diagnostics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD) (“Lucid”) a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company, and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ) (“PAVmed”), today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
BlackRock Reports Third Quarter 2021 Earnings
Pherecydes Pharma Publishes Its Half-year 2021 Financial Results and Assesses Its Positive ...
Kontrol Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $18.0 Million in Q3 2021
Nextech AR Spatial Mapping Technology Chosen by the City Of London For Metaverse Launch
The Very Good Food Company Commences Trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market
Heritage Cannabis Announces Additional Funds and Improved Terms to $7.0 Million Senior Secured Term ...
Origin Materials Announces Partnership with Drive+ Sustainability Platform
New Data up to 8-Years for Genentech’s Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) Show Early and Ongoing Treatment ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present New Clinical and Preclinical Data at the Society for ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(17) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(17) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.10.21PAVmed Acquires EsophaCap Manufacturer CapNostics LLC
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21PAVmed to Host Digital Health Virtual Investor Event
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21PAVmed Subsidiary, Lucid Diagnostics, Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21PAVmed Subsidiary Veris Health Joins Microsoft for Startups Global Program and Engages Loka as Software Development Partner
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten