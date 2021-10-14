Silver Spruce contracts MPX Geophysics for Mag/Radiometrics/VLF Airborne Survey on Melchett Lake VMS Project, Ontario

BEDFORD, NS / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV:SSE)(FRA:S6Q1) is pleased to announce a technical services agreement signed with MPX Geophysics Ltd. ("MPX") to carry out an airborne survey of the …

BEDFORD, NS / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV:SSE)(FRA:S6Q1) is pleased to announce a technical services agreement signed with MPX Geophysics Ltd. ("MPX") to carry out an airborne survey of the Melchett Lake Zn-Cu-Au-Ag volcanogenic massive sulphide project ("Melchett" or the "Property"). Melchett is an advanced precious and base metal property located in the Thunder Bay Mining District, northern Ontario, Canada (the "Property"). The Property lies 110 km north of Geraldton and 60 km north of Nakina.

"With the ratification of a collaborative exploration agreement with Ginoogaming First Nation and a comparable agreement achieved earlier in 2021 with Aroland First Nation, we are excited to re-launch our exploration program at Melchett Lake. The MPX airborne survey will start this week and require only 3-5 flight days, weather permitting, to complete data collection over the entire Property," said Greg Davison, Vice-President Exploration and Director of Silver Spruce. "The 2021 Melchett field program was subject to several periods of inactivity related to the early spring with unseasonably high temperatures, poor lake ice conditions and advanced break-up, successful negotiation of multiple land use, environmental management and planning agreements with First Nations, COVID logistical constraints, forest fire access restrictions and regulatory requirements for ENDM exploration permitting."

Foto: Accesswire

Figure 1. Melchett Lake Claims on 2010 Regional Magnetic Survey showing location of MPX Geophysics airborne survey area. Inset map to left indicates property location northeast of Lake Nipigon, Ontario.

"The principal target area for the program has extensive soil and rock geochemical anomalies, known VMS style mineralization from surface to >500 metres depth, highly favorable alteration type and intensity, increasing Cu to Zn with depth, and deep Maxwell modelled plates off-hole from borehole EM surveys. The MPX survey will complement our project ArcGIS database with state of the art, high resolution magnetic, radiometric and VLF data over these promising targets and extend through several historical gold, silver and base metal showings and geochemical anomalies identified on the eastern and western claims. Pending completion of ENDM permitting for ground activities and contractor scheduling, the Relf Lake camp construction and line-cutting by Pleson Geoscience is deferred to January 2022 with the Quantec Geoscience ("Quantec") deep-penetrating SPARTAN Magnetotelluric ("MT") survey booked for February 2022."