BGC Partners Announces Its 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BGC Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: BGCP) ("BGC Partners" or "BGC" or the "Company"), a leading global brokerage and financial technology company, today announced details on its annual meeting of stockholders, which will be held virtually at 3:00 p.m. ET on Monday, November 22, 2021.

A live audio webcast of the virtual shareholders meeting will be available at 3:00 p.m. ET on Monday, November 22, 2021, at the following site:

www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BGCP2021

The webcast archive will be available for 365 days, beginning November 22, 2021. A live audio webcast will also be available at BGC's Investor website, http://ir.bgcpartners.com.

Statements made during the webcast may include forward-looking statements about the Company. The webcast may also include information about BGC's financial results, operations, and outlook.

Virtual Shareholder Meeting Details

To participate in the Annual Meeting, visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BGCP2021 or http://ir.bgcpartners.com and enter the 16-digit control number included on your Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, on your proxy card or on the instructions that accompanied your proxy materials. You may begin to log into the meeting platform beginning at 2:45 p.m. (eastern time) on November 22, 2021. The meeting is expected to begin promptly at 3:00 p.m. (eastern time) on November 22, 2021.

The virtual meeting platform is fully supported across browsers (Edge, Firefox, Chrome, and Safari) and devices (desktops, laptops, tablets, and cell phones) running the most updated version of applicable software and plugins. Participants should ensure that they have a strong Wi-Fi connection wherever they intend to participate in the meeting. Participants should also give themselves plenty of time to log in and ensure that they can hear streaming audio prior to the start of the meeting.

If you want to submit a question during the meeting, log into the virtual meeting platform at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BGCP2021, type your question into the "Ask a Question" field and click "Submit." Questions pertinent to meeting matters will be answered during the meeting, subject to time constraints. Questions regarding personal matters, including those related to employment, individual transactions, product or service issues, or other matters not relevant to investors generally, are not pertinent to meeting matters, and therefore will not be answered.