Hyliion Names Shiva Duraiswamy as Vice President of Engineering

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) (“Hyliion”), a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 semi-trucks, today announced that Shiva Duraiswamy has joined the company as Vice President of Engineering.

Shiva Duraiswamy (Photo: Business Wire)

A seasoned engineering and product leader, Duraiswamy brings nearly 20 years of diverse global experience and a track record of successfully leading large technology-focused teams in product development, life cycle, and project management. At Hyliion, he will oversee engineering teams focused on projects across the product development spectrum, from powertrain and battery innovation to controls and software systems implementation.

Duraiswamy joins Hyliion from Wabtec Corporation—formerly GE Transportation—where he served as Director of Engineering. During Duraiswamy’s time at GE Transportation, he led a global organization of engineers and managers, launched advanced engine and propulsion technologies for fuel efficiency, and spearheaded multiple product initiatives including the development of electrified powertrain solutions for locomotives. Previously, he was with Daimler Trucks North America and Cummins leading the development of engine and powertrain controls products to drive fuel efficiency improvements. Duraiswamy earned a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Bangalore University, a master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University, as well as an MBA in Strategy & Management from Kellogg School of Management.

“I am pleased to welcome Shiva, whose extensive industry expertise, employee management track record, and demonstrated customer-centric leadership make him an invaluable addition to our growing team, which continues to expand with impressive engineering talent from the industry,” said Hyliion CEO Thomas Healy. “Under Shiva’s management, Hyliion’s engineering commercialization team will continue to focus on delivering differentiated products that solve true problems with practical solutions.”

With Duraiswamy’s primary focus on commercialization, Chief Technology Officer Patrick Sexton will continue to develop Hyliion’s forward-looking product strategies. “We are excited to have Shiva join the Hyliion team to lead the tactical commercialization of our engineering products. Bolstering our team with this caliber of talent offers me the bandwidth to focus on future technologies so that Hyliion products can be competitive and differentiated in the future for our customers,” said Sexton.

Hyliion Holdings Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast for November 10, 2021
