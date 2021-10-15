checkAd

Giuliano Di Vitantonio Appointed CEO of AtlasEdge — AtlasEdge Announces Key Strategic Partnership with Digital Realty and Collaboration with Zayo Group

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.10.2021   

AtlasEdge, a European edge data centre provider, has appointed Giuliano Di Vitantonio as its CEO and has entered into two new strategic relationships with Digital Realty and Zayo Group. Formed via a joint venture between Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) and DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) in the spring of 2021, AtlasEdge has an extensive footprint of more than 100 sites across Europe and is the continent’s leading edge platform, delivering seamless, localised and ultra-low latency digital infrastructure to customers.

Giuliano Di Vitantonio named as CEO

Giuliano Di Vitantonio will join AtlasEdge in January 2022 from Digital Realty, where he has served as Executive Vice President, Strategy & Business Segments. Di Vitantonio was Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer at Interxion before the company was acquired by Digital Realty in 2020. He has more than 25 years’ experience in the technology sector, across a broad range of roles including R&D, strategy, consulting, business development, and marketing. He also brings extensive knowledge of global customers and complex solutions, having spent 17 years at Hewlett-Packard and four years at Cisco Systems as Global Vice President of Marketing for Data Center & Cloud.

Agreement with Digital Realty builds upon successful partnerships across Europe

Today’s announcement with Digital Realty builds upon AtlasEdge’s existing successful partnerships in four European countries: Virgin Media O2 in the UK, Virgin Media in Ireland, Sunrise UPC in Switzerland and UPC in Poland. AtlasEdge is leveraging each carrier’s key technical real estate and connectivity services to deliver vital edge-based infrastructure in highly connected locations.

Digital Realty, the largest global provider of data centre, colocation and interconnection solutions, has selected AtlasEdge as its European edge provider and has made a strategic minority equity investment. Digital Realty will be able to extend the scale of its presence across the continent by offering AtlasEdge locations to its customers.

Zayo collaboration supports the continued evolution of the cloud with best-in-class edge architecture

Zayo Group, a leading global provider of fibre-based communications solutions, will collaborate with AtlasEdge, connecting its extensive carrier-neutral, fibre-based network with AtlasEdge technical facilities in support of their ever-increasing customer requirements. Zayo operates a Tier 1 network backbone, with a 126,000 route-mile fibre network across North America and Europe, and more than 13 million miles of fibre serving thousands of office buildings and data centers with high bandwidth optical- and packet-based services.

