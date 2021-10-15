checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Relief Reports U.S. Collaboration Partner Announces Journal of Infectious Diseases and Treatment Publishes Positive Aviptadil Data in High Comorbidity Critical COVID-19 Patients w/ Respiratory Failure

Relief Reports U.S. Collaboration Partner Announces Journal of Infectious Diseases and Treatment Publishes Positive Aviptadil Data in High Comorbidity Critical COVID-19 Patients w/ Respiratory Failure

Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced that the Journal of Infectious Diseases and Treatment has Published Positive Trial Data of Aviptadil in High Comorbidity Patients Suffering from Critical COVID-19 with Respiratory Failure

Geneva, Switzerland, October 15, 2021 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF) ("Relief"), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, reported today that the parent company of its U.S. collaboration partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP) ("NRx"), has issued a press release announcing that the peer-reviewed Journal of Infectious Diseases and Treatment has published positive trial data from a prospective, open label, administratively controlled trial of aviptadil in high comorbidity patients suffering from critical COVID-19 with respiratory failure. According to the press release, the study reported 60-day survival in 81% of those treated with aviptadil, compared to 21% survival among those who received standard of care treatment at the Houston Methodist Hospital (P<.0001). The press release also reports that a similar 9-fold advantage was seen in the cumulative probability of recovery from respiratory failure (P<.0001). The related NRx press release can be accessed through the following link.

ABOUT RELIEF

Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Relief's lead drug candidate, RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil), a synthetic form of Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP), is in late-stage clinical testing in the U.S. for the treatment of respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19. As part of its pipeline diversification strategy, in March 2021, Relief entered into a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001. ACER-001 is a taste-masked and immediate release proprietary powder formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB) for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders and Maple Syrup Urine Disease. In addition, Relief's recently completed acquisitions of APR Applied Pharma Research SA and AdVita Lifescience GmbH, bring to Relief a diverse pipeline of marketed and development-stage programs.

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbol RLFTF. For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.


Disclaimer: This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including (i) whether RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA will prevail in its litigation action against NeuroRx over the terms of the Collaboration Agreement, (ii) whether aviptadil will ever be approved in the U.S., the U.K., or the E.U. for the treatment of respiratory failure in patients with COVID-19, and (iii) those risks discussed in RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA's press releases and filings with the SIX, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


