Arcimoto Launches Ride of The Arconauts

Ongoing marketing trip will begin Oct. 16 with autonomous FUV demonstration at Self Racing Cars event at Thunderhill Raceway Park in Willows, CA.

EUGENE, Ore., Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of fun, affordable, and ultra-efficient electric vehicles for everyday drivers and fleets, today announced the launch of the Ride Of The Arconauts, an ongoing roadshow designed to introduce the Arcimoto family of rightsized EVs to the world.

“Instead of focusing entirely on big auto conferences to show off our products, the Ride of the Arconauts will allow us to bring Arcimoto to you,” said Arcimoto CEO and Founder Mark Frohnmayer. “Starting on the West Coast and then expanding nationally, the Ride of the Arconauts will give us the ability to efficiently spread awareness of Arcimoto and our products, organize public test drive events, meet with investors, suppliers, and rental partners, visit national parks and historic landmarks, and go where no Arcimoto has gone before.”

The Ride of the Arconauts will kick off this weekend on Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. with an autonomous FUV demonstration at the Self Racing Cars event at Thunderhill Raceway Park in Willows, Calif. The Ride of the Arconauts will continue on to the University of California, Berkeley on Oct. 18 at noon, followed by a stop at the Marina Green in San Francisco on Oct. 19 at 10:00 a.m. Times and locations are subject to change.

If you or your organization would like to host the Ride of the Arconauts for a test drive event, please email letsride@arcimoto.com.

For the latest updates on future Ride of the Arconauts events, follow Arcimoto on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and LinkedIn, and visit Arcimoto.com/ride. Investor information about the company, including press releases, stakeholder webcast replays, and more can be found at Arcimoto.com/ir.

About Arcimoto, Inc.
Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV) develops and manufactures ultra-efficient and affordable electric vehicles to help the world shift to a sustainable transportation system. Our flagship vehicle, the Arcimoto FUV, is purpose-built for everyday driving and transforms ordinary trips into pure-electric joyrides. Launched in 2021, the all-new Arcimoto Roadster is designed to be the ultimate open-road fun machine and is the purest expression of the Arcimoto Platform. The Deliverator and Rapid Responder provide last-mile delivery and emergency response functionality, respectively, at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered vehicles. Expected to launch in 2022, the Flatbed represents Arcimoto’s vision of a pure-electric, rightsized utility pickup truck. The upcoming Cameo is designed to create a smooth, silent, sustainable camera vehicle for the film and influencer industries. Every Arcimoto vehicle is built at the Arcimoto Manufacturing Plant in Eugene, Oregon. For more information, please visit Arcimoto.com.

