REVANCE ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Revance Therapeutics, Inc. on Behalf of Revance Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (“Revance” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RVNC) on behalf of Revance stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Revance has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On October 12, 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) posted Form 483 to its website citing issues found during the inspection of a Revance facility in July 2021. The FDA noted a working cell bank as a cause of rejected GMP lots of a product, discrepancies between the manufacturing process compared to that proposed for licensure, and said the Company’s quality unit "lacks the responsibility and authority for the control, review, and approval of outsourced activities…"

On this news, Revance share prices dropped $6.85, or over 25%, to close at $20.45 on October 12, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Revance shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

