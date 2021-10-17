checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer Supervisory Board takes decisions on Executive Board

DGAP-Ad-hoc: TeamViewer AG / Key word(s): Personnel
TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer Supervisory Board takes decisions on Executive Board

17-Oct-2021 / 21:04 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Supervisory Board of TeamViewer today unanimously took the following decisions regarding the Executive Board:

- The contract of CEO Oliver Steil will be extended for three years until October 2024.

- Chief Financial Officer Stefan Gaiser will leave the company in mutual consent upon expiry of his current contract in 2022 after then having served as CFO for more than four years. The Supervisory Board has already initiated a structured search process to ensure a smooth transition.

- The Executive Board will be expanded by an additional member with a dedicated focus on sales and commercial excellence. The Supervisory Board will initiate the search for a suitable candidate to take on this new responsibility in the management team.


