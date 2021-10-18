Avivagen Secures Large OxC-beta Livestock Order in Asia

Avivagen Inc. (TSXV:VIV, OTCQB:VIVXF) (“Avivagen”), a life sciences corporation focused on developing and commercializing products for livestock, companion animal and human applications that safely enhances feed intake and supports immune function, thereby supporting general health and performance, is pleased to announce it has signed a significant new purchase agreement to supply its largest customer in Asia with a 6.3 tonne order of OxC-beta Livestock. The shipment represents a 43% increase in size over the customer’s previous order and continues a trend of increased reorder size among this and other OxC-beta customers worldwide.

“We’re extremely pleased to see the continued growth of this important customer in Asia, one of the most important regions worldwide for livestock feed production,” says Kym Anthony, Chief Executive Officer, Avivagen Inc. “We believe that the fact that Avivagen’s customers continue to increase order size for OxC-beta amid a global pandemic is a clear sign of the positive impact that integration of our products can have on our customer’s bottom line. We’re excited by the growth potential ahead of us in both Asia and around the world.”